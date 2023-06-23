Qualcomm lays off 415 people amid slump in mobile phone market

A Qualcomm dismissed 415 people of the company based at its headquarters in San Diego. This situation is a result of the drop in the cell phone market, something that has already been pointed out by IDC, with analysts signaling a new growth only in the next year.

Even though it is one of the most prominent manufacturers in this sector today, this is not the first time that the company has laid off employees. Recently, the company even filed a request for the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act in California, which led to the termination of employees.