Metal Gear Solid 4: remastered version appears in leak

In addition to confirming multiple Silent Hill projects, there will also be the release of a remastered Metal Gear compilation, as well as the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but it looks like more is on the way.

For a long time, Konami stayed away from the release of major games for PC and consoles, leaving highly acclaimed franchises like Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania out of the spotlight, but since last year, the company has returned to take back its place in the sun.

It looks like a remaster of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be released in the future. The Metal Gear Solid franchise is one of the most renowned in the video game industry, thanks in large part to the genius that is Hideo Kojima. The beloved director has constantly innovated the stealth action genre with these games and told really deep and nuanced stories that have stood the test of time.

- Advertisement -

As we know, after the announcement of the remastered collection, several sources began to assume that the fourth game, which is currently only available for PS3, could also win a remastered version, as the collection takes the subtitle of “volume 1”, but nothing was officially confirmed yet.

Despite this, Twitter user Nitroid inspected an official timeline of the Metal Gear Solid series on an official Konami website and discovered that there are placeholders for Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid V, hinting that a second volume featuring these games is on the way. IGN also spoke to their sources and made observations that corroborate this information, confirming that the assumption for the second volume appears to be legitimate, although it did not get an official comment from Konami.