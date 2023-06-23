YouTube tightens restrictions on fan channels to prevent impersonation

- Advertisement -

Google on Thursday announced a policy change for fan channels for artists, content creators, and other entities on YouTube. The purpose of this update is avoid impersonating famous accounts and the improper copying of its content. The platform will increase restrictions with a series of measures. Channel names should be more clear when determining that they are homages to an artist or content creator. YouTube will prohibit fan channels from having the same icon and an identical name, but inserting a 0 (zero) in place of the letter “O”, for example.

Using another channel’s real name, username, image, logo or other information to trick users into believing that the fan account is an artist’s official channel are the main factors that could lead to restriction measures from YouTube. The platform’s support page explains: A channel that copies the profile, background, or general look and feel of another channel in such a way that it makes it look like someone else’s channel. The channel does not have to be 100% identical, as long as the intention is clear to copy the other channel. How the newsletters will work on WhatsApp - Advertisement - According to YouTube, the changes will help genuine fan channels know how to properly honor or create content about their favorite creators, while protecting original creators from impersonating channels.

The policy update should also prevent the identity of a famous channel from being used for malicious purposes — as occurred in a recent case with Facebook pages —, in addition to contributing to viewers not being directed to accounts that do not belong to the artist or creator they are looking for. The news rules will come into effect from August 21, 2023. Channels that do not meet the platform’s requirements will run the risk of being terminated.

With the regulation updates, YouTube aims to make its platform safer for users and, moreover, more attractive and convenient. It is with this philosophy that the company announced the closure of the “Stories” function next Monday, the 26th, after observing a lower than expected engagement.

