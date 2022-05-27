Protect your Mac: the three best free antivirus you can get

The macOS operating system has more and more enemies among hackers, so it’s not a bad idea to protect it as much as possible. One of the ways to achieve this is by being careful when installing applications and accessing web pages. But, also, there is the possibility of resorting to a quality antivirus that is free. We show you three that are highly recommended for your Mac. Due to the increase in attacks that Apple computers are receiving, although it is not yet at the level of Windows, it must be said, it is advisable to exercise extreme caution when using a computer of the company of the bitten apple. Luckily, some companies that work in the security segment offer free solutions that are adequate and that add a plus in the barrier that you put between yourself and hackers. The free antivirus for Mac that we recommend Next, we leave you the description of each one of the options that you can get for free to protect your Apple computer and, of course, we provide you with the corresponding download links. Surely some of the choices we have made will convince you because you will not notice a drop in performance by using any of them. Avast Security A development without great fanfare, but that does its job quite efficiently and offers an interface that is quite good, since it does not break the aesthetics of software for Mac. Without being intrusive, it is quite light in terms of power consumption. system resources… And, all this, without losing a fairly good efficiency. With real-time protection, it has a section dedicated to malware that is excellent and powerful. And this is life insurance. It even has protection against phishing. Download Avast Bitdefender Virus Scanner antivirus Another very good option for those who have Apple computers, as it combines two things that are essential for users: simplicity of use with really good protection against all kinds of attacks. With comprehensive and constantly updated virus definitions, you don’t lose out on malware. It is capable of analyzing the operating system in a very deep way and even the applications that are installed in real time. Its user interface will not give you problems. Download Bitdefender Avira Free Security antivirus One of the things that stands out in this work is that, apart from offering good online security, it includes a private VPN that has a free monthly consumption of 500 MB. A good chance of going unnoticed by the browser. With high detection strength, it’s nice that it includes a password management tool. With specific sections to work on privacy protection, your scans with combined work in the cloud are life insurance. Its versatility is wide because you can even scan the system in all its essential sections. Avira antivirus download >