Low Internet Connection Speed: How to Identify Where the Problem Is

Have a slow internet connection speed can be a big problemnot only because of how it can affect our user experience in general, but also because it can be a clear sign that something is wrong with our network, that we have one or more intruders or that our provider is not doing a good job .

I am convinced that most of our readers will have had to deal with a slow Internet connection speed on more than one occasion. In most cases this problem usually occurs for reasons beyond our control, and therefore it is only a matter of time until it is resolved automatically, but this is not always the case.

It may also happen that we have a low Internet connection speed for other reasons, including from failures at the hardware or software level, intrusions in our network and deficiencies in the installation carried out by our Internet connection provider.

A few years ago I had a problem of this type, and I was forced to insist that they send a technician to my house to check the wiring of the installation. They told me verbatim that it was produced a loss of signal due to a bad cableThey changed it and everything went back to normal.

Identifying what causes that low Internet connection speed is essential so that we can take the necessary measures to solve this problemwhether it originates from our team or whether it is in the hands of third parties, and for this reason I have wanted to give shape to this small guide, where I am going to help you carry out this identification process.

How to identify what causes a slow Internet connection speed

The first thing we must do is rule out that the problem comes from our supplier from Internet. To do this, the simplest and fastest way is to check the status of the service, either online or by calling. If it’s the provider’s fault, we won’t be able to do anything to fix it, we can just wait for the provider to take care of it.

If the problem does not come from the supplier you have to keep discarding things. The next step is to check if we also have a slow connection speed with other devices, by visiting other websites and using other applications or games. In case we do not have problems with other devices, it is very likely that the problem is located on that computer where we have the low connection speed, although we still do not know if it is due to hardware or software.

When the failure only occurs with a website or with certain applications, these are the ones that are causing that low Internet connection speed. Most likely, we will not be able to do anything to solve it, so be patient, everything is in the hands of those responsible for the web, application or game. If the failure occurs on all devices, and with all applications, but we have ruled out that it is the fault of the provider, Most likely, we are facing a problem that comes from the router. In this case, restarting the router is the first thing we should do, and if it doesn’t work we can try resetting it to factory settings.

We return to the first case. If we only have low connection speed problems with a computer, we must check if it is a hardware or software failure. If we have the updated operating system, we have verified that we do not have any type of malware doing its thing and we have not changed anything in the configuration recently, we have three possible culprits, a hardware failure in the network adapter, which is not normal because if it happened directly we would not have a connection; an intruder on our network or a conflict caused by an operating system update. Windows 10 and Windows 11 can give rise to this conflict with their updates.

Downloading a fault at the hardware level is simple, try using a Wi-Fi adapter and check if your Internet connection works at normal speed, or if you have multiple network connectors or adapters toggle between them. Having an intruder could also cause slow Internet connection speed, and you will be able to identify it easily entering the router settings to view the connected devices. In case you have a conflict caused by Windows updatesreset the network adapter might help you and resetting the router might help you, but if it doesn’t then the only way out is likely to be uninstall those updates.

