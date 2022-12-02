Pokémon GO will now have little monsters with size variations

In the real world, species have different sizes, even though they are similar. In recent years, the Pokémon franchise has also adopted this concept, making virtual monsters more realistic and allowing trainers to choose between the largest or smallest of each species. This week, Niantic, developer of Pokémon GO, revealed that soon, players will be able to capture the little monsters in different sizes, as we will have the arrival of the XXS (small) and XXL (large) versions.

The Pokémon franchise always tries to release news to keep fans engaged and one of the changes made in recent years has been the release of variations in the size of the little monsters, in addition to having the appearance of gigantic versions known as Alphas, Titans or Nobles. Pokémon GO, the franchise's most popular mobile game, will soon gain this concept of monster size variations. Initially, three species will gain this size variation: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile, but Niantic notes that "other Pokémon may have undiscovered sizes," so players can look forward to rolling out this mechanic for other little monsters in the future.





The game's Pokédex will also be updated, with records for these Pokémon showing the player's record as lightest, heaviest, largest, and smallest. Upon encountering Pokémon XXS and XXL, players will receive a new animation and be notified when a catch record has been broken. Players will also be happy to know that these size variants can also be found in shiny form. Size changes will also be reflected when these Pokémon are assigned as companions. While Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist already had size variations in Pokémon GO in the past, the new update appears to be much more complete. So, what do you think of this new mechanic?