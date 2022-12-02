9 Years Without Paul Walker: Here’s How To Watch The Fast And The Furious In The Right Order

TudoTV usually remembers illustrious members of the cinema and on November 30 it was 9 years since Paul Walker passed away. His death in 2013 marked the end of the Brian O’Conner character in the Fast & Furious franchise. Today we pay our tribute to this actor who is remembered until today as one of the most charismatic in the business with a special list.

In this way, our list is a guide to guide those who are fans of the Fast and Furious franchise to watch the films in the correct order, since some of them were released before some events in the main story. Speaking of tributes, it is worth remembering that TudoTV has already dedicated lists to the comedian Paulo Gustavo, to the actor Milton Gonçalves and recently to Black Consciousness Day.

1 – Fast and Furious

- Advertisement - A cop infiltrates a car racing gang to find out if the group is responsible for stealing electronic equipment. Rating: +14

Year: 2001

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

2 – + Fast + Furious

After failing in his mission in the first film, the now ex-cop Brian O’Conner leaves Los Angeles for Miami and becomes a professional ‘cracker’. With all his skills as a street pilot, he teams up with former colleague and childhood friend Roman Pearce in an attempt to set up a flagrant against drug dealer Carter Verone. Rating: +14

Year: 2003

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

3 – Fast and Furious 4

When a crime sends them back to Los Angeles, fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) reignites a feud with agent Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker). Rating: +14

Year: 2009

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

4 – Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rio

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson lead this star-studded, action-packed movie filled with stunts, amazing cars and beautiful girls who push boundaries. Rating: +12

Year: 2011

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

5 – Fast and Furious 6

- Advertisement - When a Russian Military Convoy is routed in Moscow, Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) turns to the only man who can help him achieve his goal: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). Toretto only agrees to help when he discovers that Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is alive and working with Hobbs’ #1 target, Owen Shaw, a special ops mercenary commanding an equally brilliant group. Rating: +14

Year: 2013

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

6 – Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) is a superficial and unhappy teenager who uses street racing as an outlet. After crashing the car, and as a way to avoid prison in the United States, Sean is sent to Tokyo, where he starts to live with his father (Brian Goodman). In his new city, Sean is completely out of place until he meets Twinkie (Bow Wow), who introduces him to drift racing. Rating: +14

Year: 2006

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

7 – Fast and Furious 7

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson lead the cast back around the world in one gravity-defying and most emotional adventure yet. Pursued by a cold-hearted undercover assassin with a goal to hit (Jason Statham), their only hope is to get behind the wheel again and avail themselves of a genius prototype tracker. Rating: +14

Year: 2015

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

8 – Fast and Furious 8

- Advertisement - Now that Dom and Letty are married, Brian and Mia are out of the game, and the others have dispersed, the team that has always been around the world has a seemingly normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom back into the criminal world, he seems to have no escape and the betrayal of those closest to him will make them face challenges that will test them like never before. Rating: +14

Year: 2017

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

9 – Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

For years, tough agent Luke Hobbs and outlaw Deckard Shaw have been at odds, with plenty of teasing. But when Brixton, a cybernetically-engineered anarchist, takes control of an insidious biological threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must work together to defeat the only one who might be madder than they are! Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Star Plus

10 – Fast and Furious 9

Toretto and Letty live in isolation with their son until his missing brother, Jakob, returns. Now, Dom gets the team back together to stop his brother’s plans. Rating: +14

Year: 2021

Watch on Globoplay (via Telecine)