Nvidia: If you found the RTX 40XX too expensive, don’t look at the price of the RTX 6000

The GeForce RTX 6000 should be released in December 2022. Barely more efficient than the “consumer” models, this GPU designed for professionals is nevertheless much more expensive.

It’s a fact, the latest generation of graphics cards from Nvidia are expensive. The very high-end card from the Taiwanese manufacturer, the RTX 4080, is not less than 1600 € at specialized merchants. A cost far too high which places it beyond the reach of ordinary mortals. If you thought Nvidia had skyrocketed in terms of price, it’s because you have not seen the prices of the range of GPUs for professional use of which the RTX 6000 is a part (not to be confused with the Quadro RTX 6000 which is based on another architecture).

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 6000 is just starting to appear in online stores. Just like its counterparts in the RTX 40XX range, the RTX 6000 card takes advantage of the Ada Lovelace architecture. In Nvidia’s own words, the latter “enhances the proven power of the RTX platform to significantly accelerate graphics rendering, computer graphics, data science, and AI performance.” Same type of GDDR6 RAM, same 384-bit memory bus, maximum frequency of 2.5 GHz: in addition to their architecture, the RTX 40XX and the RTX 6000 have a lot in common.

The RTX 6000 shares a lot of commonalities with the RTX 4090, but is 4X more expensive

That said, the RTX 6000 features 18,176 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 4090 only has 16,384. Despite its slightly higher computing power, the RTX 6000 is not dedicated to gaming. a first hint. Moreover, the amount of energy needed to make it turn is much less. When the RTX 4090 consumes at least 450 Wthe RTX 6000 wants to be more resource efficient, and consumes 33% less energy, at 300 W. Unlike some RTX 4090s, whose connectors melt, the RTX 6000 does not risk overheating.

It is mainly in terms of the amount of RAM available that the RTX 6000 differs from the RTX 4090. When the GPU for gamers is equipped with 24 GB of GDDR6 RAM, the model for professionals enjoys 48 GB of RAM expandable to 96 GB, depending on the model. It’s huge, and it pays off. According to the VideoCardz site, this model is found in the United States at price fluctuating between $7378 and $8210. Exorbitant prices, even for architectural firms and other engineering firms.

