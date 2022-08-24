Plex suffers data leak and users are instructed to change their passwords

Plex, a service that offers streaming application integration, announced this Wednesday (24) that it was target of criminal action and suffered a personal data leak of platform users. She sent emails notifying customers to let them know what happened, in a policy of transparency. The company claimed that no credit card information was compromised, but the system and some email data, hacker names managed to compromise the system and data, including encrypted email addresses, usernames and .

suffers-data-leak-and-users-are- -to- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">



“While all account passwords that may have been accessed have been encrypted and secured in accordance with best practices, out of an abundance of caution, we are requiring that all Plex accounts have their passwords reset.” occurred. “Please be assured that credit card and other payment data are not stored on our servers and were not vulnerable in this incident.” In other words, users’ passwords must be secure, as the platform does not allow the use of weak or simple passwords. However, it is still advised that you opt for a stronger password, and when you are changing the password, choose to disconnect from all devices —recommended process whenever there is any suspicion of invasion.

- Advertisement - If the situation was unfortunate, at least it looks like Plex was quick enough to understand the situation and alert users in time. It is also worth noting that, for the time being, there is no news about serious problems from this situation, which should have served more of a warning for the platform itself to strengthen its security mechanisms. LG could be helping Apple create a foldable iPhone Plex promises smart integration between streams with personalized recommendations like you already get on some individual services like Netflix. It also offers the Plex Pass service, a subscription with premium features, which costs R$14.99 per month or up to R$499.99 for a lifetime subscription in Europe.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

