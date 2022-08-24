How to request an appointment with Social Security through its application on Android

Throughout the life of any taxpayer, it is necessary to carry out procedures with the Social Security office. Whether to apply for unemployment, process retirement and even to carry out any type of management in relation to sick leave or health care. In these cases It is important to make an in advance at the office assigned to you. through one of the official channels that exist.





One of the most comfortable ways that exist is do it through your mobile with the developed by the administration itself, and that allows to carry out procedures in a fast way. In this article we focus specifically on the gateway to all procedures: the prior appointment.

Seg-Social, the official application to carry out your procedures

As we say, Social Security has an application that is available in the Google Play Store. One of the points in favor of this service is that it supports both the possibility of logging in through the [email protected] system and with a more traditional system through DNI and telephone number.

Once the corresponding application has been downloaded, you will see all the procedures that are enabled. Although this is something that has a catch, since in some cases it acts as a simple redirection to the official website of social security to carry out these procedures. But this is not the case of the previous appointment, where you will simply have to follow the following steps:

Open the Seg-Social app. Among the options you will find, click on Appointment. Click on Benefits and other procedures. Select the identification method: [email protected] or without certificate (in our case we will continue without using a certificate). Click on new appointment. Enter your ID and phone number that you have registered with social security. Select the type of procedure you have to carry out. Choose on the map the office you want to attend and the slot that is available, finally confirming the previous appointment.

In the event that your phone is properly registered, as well as your email, you will receive an SMS with all the details of the appointment you just confirmed. This is something really important, especially the number of this, since It will be necessary in the event that you need to cancel it or modify the date if you cannot attend.

In the application itself, after managing the prior appointment you will be able to find a permanent reminder. In other words, your data will be recorded and through push notifications it will be possible to consult or change it without having to access the social security website itself.