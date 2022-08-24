Group workouts: Samsung Health gains chat in the Together tab and more news

In September 2021 has already received an update with a new design and support for more genres. Now the app is getting a new version with more news for the Together tab, where users can do exercise challenges with even more interactive options.

According to SamMobile, the update is now available via the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store with Samsung Health version 6.22.2.007. Among the novelties we have the option to use an emoji as a profile picture and exchange messages between friends who participate in group challenges in the Together tab.

gains-chat-in-the-Together-tab.jpeg" width="347" height="753">

- Advertisement - Samsung Health is now also able to list all the workouts done with the Galaxy Watch and sync your watch settings with the app so you can manage workout-related adjustments within the same app. Sony tests its own Netflix for PS4 and PS5 users with PS Plus subscription Other new features include performance improvements and bug fixes. You can check if there is a new version available on Google Play Store under My Apps section or Galaxy Store on your Samsung phone.

