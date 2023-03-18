5G News
Planning a trip becomes easier with the web version of Google Maps

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Most of us use Google Maps from our mobile phones to find information about places, businesses, see traffic conditions and more. But if we are planning a travel itinerary, we may prefer to go to its web version.

From the computer it may be easier for us to scroll through the map and calmly plan our trip. A dynamic that can be more practical for us with the new options that are being tested in Google Maps.

The web version of Google Maps is updated with these options

Some users have started to see new options in the side panel of the web version of Google Maps.

When you open the side panel, you not only find the options you already know from the menu, but also places you’ve recently seen on Maps are added to the bar. This saves you having to search for a place again, or having to scroll through your bookmarks to find the place or city you saw a few minutes or weeks before.

When you open one of the locations highlighted in the bar, you’ll not only see the location on the map, but it also opens the full list of recent locations. And if you have been active looking for various locations, for example, at your destination or the cities you will pass on your trip, you will have an extra help so that so many locations do not become confusing.

Google Maps will group locations by city, so just search for the area you’re interested in and a new list of all recent locations belonging to that place will be displayed. So if you have searched for hotels, national parks, museums, restaurants in your destination, you will see that all these searches are organized under the same location.

In this way, you can move from one place to another on the map without problems. A practical and simple dynamic that will save you time when planning a trip from Google Maps.

