Galaxy A24 close to debut: new info on features and press renders

Galaxy A24 close to debut: new info on features and press renders

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy a24 close to debut: new info on features and
galaxy a24 close to debut: new info on features and
To the new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, officially announced last week, the Galaxy A24 will soon be added, of which rumors are continuing to intensify in recent days, with the arrival of new press renders, after the rumors more substantial and certification at the FCC last February.

A LOW-MEDIUM RANGE DEVICE

The Galaxy A24, as conceivable, will be positioned below the Galaxy A34 as regards the hardware characteristics that promise to be very interesting if we consider that it is a medium-low range device.

The Galaxy A24, according to all the information leaked to date, should have a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, refresh rate up to 90 Hz and a declared maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The processor chosen by Samsung should be a MediaTek Helio G99 supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Nokia at MWC 2022 with three affordable smartphones with Android 11 Go

On the back there would be a triple camera with 50 MP main sensor with OIS and f/1.8 aperture, an ultra 5MP wide angle it’s a 2MP macros. The front camera, on the other hand, should be a 13 MP. To complete the hardware specifications, 4G, NFC and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging3.5 mm audio jack and fingerprint recognition sensor positioned on the side.

Finally, as regards the colors, the Galaxy A24 should be available in black, silver, mint green and burgundy red.

 
SAMSUNG GALAXY A24 4G – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

  • display: AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, FHD+ 1080p resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
  • chip: MediaTek Helio G99
  • memory: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD
  • rear cameras:
    • 50MP main
    • 5MP ultra wide angle
    • 2MP macro
  • connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, NFC
  • drums: 4,000 mAh, fast charging at 25 watts via USB-C
  • size: 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm
  • weight: 195 grams
  • colors: Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Black.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: external screen features will be unlocked soon

 

