Galaxy A24 close to debut: new info on features and press renders

- Advertisement -

To the new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, officially announced last week, the Galaxy A24 will soon be added, of which rumors are continuing to intensify in recent days, with the arrival of new press renders, after the rumors more substantial and certification at the FCC last February.

A LOW-MEDIUM RANGE DEVICE

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy A24, as conceivable, will be positioned below the as regards the hardware characteristics that promise to be very interesting if we consider that it is a medium-low range device.

The Galaxy A24, according to all the information leaked to date, should have a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution, refresh rate up to 90 Hz and a declared maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The processor chosen by Samsung should be a MediaTek Helio G99 supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

On the back there would be a triple camera with 50 MP main sensor with OIS and f/1.8 aperture, an ultra 5MP wide angle it’s a 2MP macros. The front camera, on the other hand, should be a 13 MP. To complete the hardware specifications, 4G, NFC and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging3.5 mm audio jack and fingerprint recognition sensor positioned on the side.

- Advertisement -

Finally, as regards the colors, the Galaxy A24 should be available in black, silver, mint green and burgundy red.



SAMSUNG GALAXY A24 4G – EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

display: AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, FHD+ 1080p resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, FHD+ 1080p resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) chip: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 memory: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD

4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD rear cameras: 50MP main 5MP ultra wide angle 2MP macro

connectivity : 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, NFC

: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, NFC drums : 4,000 mAh, fast charging at 25 watts via USB-C

: 4,000 mAh, fast charging at 25 watts via USB-C size : 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm

: 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams colors: Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Black.

SAMSUNG Galaxy A34 5G Android Smartphone, 6.6″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Display, 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal expandable memory, 5.000 mAh Battery, Awesome Graphite

€ 399

SAMSUNG Galaxy A34 5G Android Smartphone, 6.6″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal expandable memory, 5.000 mAh Battery, Awesome Violet

- Advertisement -

€ 469

Samsung 5G, Clear Cover Included, Android Smartphone, 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Display, 8GB RAM and 128GB Expandable Internal Memory, 5,000 mAh Battery, Awesome Graphite

€ 499

SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Cover Included, Android Smartphone, 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Display, 8GB RAM and 256GB Expandable Internal Memory, 5,000 mAh Battery, Awesome Lime [Versione Italiana]

€ 569