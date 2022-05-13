Pixel, the new Google tablet could compete with iPad

The Google company has itself developed many products under different scopes and needs of its public, being the field of tablets very little covered by it. However, the company had been working on a related project for some time. On May 11, Google announced its own tablet version that would seem to compete against iPad. The new tablet called Pixel begins its countdown to the premiere within the next year.

There are several ways to look at the launch of the Pixel. Perhaps if Google continues the course it has been on and combines practicality with accessibility it could represent good sales against Apple. However, it could also motivate the Cupertino company to improve the iPadOS system quite a bit, in combination with the updated hardware.

Context about Google regarding tablets

It’s been a good couple of years since Google got serious about this issue, being the Pixel C Android tablet. This product saw the light since 2015 and was quite similar to its competition with Apple. Both tablets at that time maintained hardware and software potential, with the respective operating system for each company, but quite deficient at the time.

The shortcomings of Android tablets were very noticeable. The Pixel C tablet, adapted with Android Marshmallow, did not power practically anything, lacking options such as split screen or even the lack of a stylus to do it justice. This operating system did not show any type of capacity, slowing down even the same applications downloaded or owned by the PlayStore. Optimization is something very important that many devices have gained over time, but that Apple understood from its first launch.

The unfortunate Pixel C Android tablet was discontinued just two years later, in 2017. Google still persisted a little longer, with the Pixel Slate during 2018. This device handled the ChromeOS system, thus removing Android, sadly the company he also left this project, thus ending his foray into the sector.

Pixel tablet scheduled for the year 2023

Google finally brought this project to light at the I/O event on May 11. The return of this company to the field of tablets is a great surprise, since the announcement of the Pixel tablet is already scheduled for the year 2023.

The little that the company has decided to announce about its new device is about the hardware that it will use. But he also added a little check to the design that the models will have. It is worth mentioning that just like Pixel phones, the internal Tensor chip will also be used in tablets.

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀 To next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

It is undeniable that they cannot compete directly with the leading company in this aspect, or at least the one that has been working on this for some time. Apple has the necessary experience compared to Google to support all the practical aspects of their devices (mentioned that there are still things that can be improved).

As for the design released, it can look a bit old compared to phones that have already changed parts such as rear cameras or bezels. That is to say, iPad has improved this unfavorable design with respect to necessary improvements for the utility and that is something that Google can learn as it goes. In a matter of first device after years, it is a great advance.

One advantage that Google holds in its favor against Apple is the location of the front camera, placing it so that when you put the tablet in landscape mode, it can appreciate everything better. For example, iPad continues to maintain the vertical design in its cameras even when even the keyboards that they design themselves are made for landscape mode.

Notes on tablet software

Google hasn’t just had poor jobs. At least regarding the Android section, prepared by third parties, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series from Samsung it’s pretty decent. This without considering that it is still deficient in Android software in terms of screens that usually exceed the maximum allowed optimization.

Google was still able to understand this type of problem in time, better optimizing some Android applications for this device. This company declared that it will continue with this process, continuing with more applications so that it can be used in a better size and with better functionality.

These options will also be better used for other multitasking experiences. The company also continues to work slowly in this sector for other Android tablets.

Pixel arrives to try to compete seriously with iPad

Apple has held titles as one of the tech giants regarding tablets, followed by years supporting the company in this sector. However, it has not been totally profitable how it has done with other devices, taking its software to a standstill with respect to other levels of improvement in hardware, etc.

Perhaps this will inspire Apple to start caring a little about the products it offers to its consumers. Either from a bigger screen like Google is doing or substantially improve the entire software integration.