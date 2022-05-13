Make Windows 11 more attractive: how to change the color of the taskbar

If you are one of those who use the Windows 11 operating system, you will surely be delighted with the large number of customization options that it offers. One of them allows you to put a different color to the taskbar that is in the lower area of ​​the desktop. If you don’t know how to do this, we will show you step by step how to achieve it in a simple way using the options offered by Microsoft’s work. The reasons that can lead you to do this can be both aesthetic and usability. In the first case, it would be to use a tone that is striking for you or that simply does not bother you when you see it (the ideal is to reject everything that is very striking, such as yellow). On the other hand, if the chosen color is different from that of the image on the desktop, this makes it possible to differentiate the contents of the taskbar very well, which is quite useful. This is how you will change the color of the Windows 11 taskbar As you will see, the process is quite simple, since you simply have to use the options offered by the Microsoft operating system to customize the appearance of its interface (and which are not few, everything must be said). Without further ado, we give you the list of steps you have to take to achieve the goal we are talking about: Access the Windows 11 settings, to do this look for the circular gear-shaped icon in the list of applications. Now, In the window that appears, in the area on the left, you have to click on Personalization and then, in the list on the right, do the same in Colors. You will see a new list of options in which you have to make sure that in Choose your mode you have selected Custom and, in addition, in Choose the default mode in Windows you have chosen dark. Now look in the lower area for the section called Show accent color in Start and on the taskbar and activate the slider. The moment comes when you click on the color you want to use among the options that are just above. You will see how the change looks and you must leave the one that convinces you. Once this is done, you have finished and you already have a little more personalized the appearance of Windows 11. Obviously, you can change the color used at any time and as many times as you consider necessary. You can even, in the section you have accessed, modify the transparencies with which the operating system works so that the effects are exactly what you want to see. The truth is that by chance it will not be when adapting Windows 11. >