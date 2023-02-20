5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsPfizer thinks John Legend smiling at the camera pushing boosters is SMART...

Pfizer thinks John Legend smiling at the camera pushing boosters is SMART (holy COW were they wrong!) – twitchy.com

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
00001 2 2.jpg
00001 2 2.jpg
- Advertisement -

Awwww, look at how friendly and relatable John Legend is talking about his kids and how he’s super busy with everything they have going on (like they don’t have an army of nannies doing these things) and how he wants to stay healthy for them.

And keep them healthy.

- Advertisement -

So he got ANOTHER booster and his family did as well (just not the baby).

Alrighty then.

Nice try, Pfizer but NOPE.

The pushback on this tweet was SOOOO intense they turned off replies which as you know dear reader, only made things worse for them. Thousands of quote-tweets …

- Advertisement -

We certainly hope so.

Yeah, that’s not exactly confidence-building in their product.

Heh.

Here at Twitchy, we believe Americans have the right to call Big Pharma out, especially when they try using smiley-happy propaganda to convince the masses they need to do as they’re told if they want to be good parents. Your support helps us continue our work of exposing the woke crazies (aka Branch COVIDIANS) and putting a stop to their pathetic propaganda. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive 40% off of your membership.
- Advertisement -

***
Related:

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

DAZN completes acquisition of Eleven Sports to expand streaming strength

Update (02/19/2023) – RB After announcing the purchase of the competitor at the end of...
Latest news

AI Becomes Silicon Valley’s Next Buzzy Bandwagon as Crypto Boom Fizzles

The new artificial-intelligence tools getting widespread attention for spitting out text, images and computer...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.