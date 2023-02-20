Pfizer thinks John Legend smiling at the camera pushing boosters is SMART (holy COW were they wrong!) – twitchy.com

Awwww, look at how friendly and relatable John Legend is talking about his kids and how he’s super busy with everything they have going on (like they don’t have an army of nannies doing these things) and how he wants to stay healthy for them.

And keep them healthy.

So he got ANOTHER booster and his family did as well (just not the baby).

Alrighty then.

For John Legend, there is nothing better than being a dad and enjoying special moments with his family. That’s why he considers his health a top priority and why he got an updated #COVID19 booster. His eligible family members got theirs too! Learn more: pic.twitter.com/bp8SWdkMlu — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) February 14, 2023

Nice try, Pfizer but NOPE.

The pushback on this tweet was SOOOO intense they turned off replies which as you know dear reader, only made things worse for them. Thousands of quote-tweets …

Hey @pfizer and @johnlegend , you may want to let your msm in on ads fyi!! You may want to turn on replies so we the people can respond to your death/chronic illness jab! #TWGRP #JabisBad #fridaymorning #BidenDestroysAmerica pic.twitter.com/vPM8nF6ozT — KrissyIsTwatterPissy (@KrissyTwitPissy) February 17, 2023

13 million views and only 600 likes while Pfizer turned off comments. The people are waking up. https://t.co/fauwEibJhf — Louie (@reallouiehuey) February 17, 2023

We certainly hope so.

Hahahahaha Pfizer turned off the comments on their propaganda. 🤣 https://t.co/9JxG5915La — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 17, 2023

How much did you have to pay him to say that? https://t.co/Gj9kxAOfhb — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 16, 2023

So confident in their product, Pfizer decided to turn off replies. https://t.co/gi7CGudwGx — WOLSNED 🇬🇧 (@wolsned) February 16, 2023

Yeah, that’s not exactly confidence-building in their product.

interesting how Pfizer shares this video of @johnlegend pushing the vaccine narrative to his “fans” yet the only people who can comment are accounts that Pfizer follows. What does that tell you? Also, sorry John, I don’t take orders from people under 5’3. https://t.co/8g26hN1Sv8 — The Political Pom, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@ThePoliticalPom) February 17, 2023

Heh.

***

