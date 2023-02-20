Creality Introduces Falcon2: A Powerful Laser Engraver For DIYers, Small Businesses And More

Laser engravers are highly versatile devices used to cut, engrave, and mark a wide variety of materials with high precision and speed. From custom jewelry engraving to mass-producing promotional products, laser engravers are an essential tool for many professionals and DIY enthusiasts. These devices offer a fast and precise way to make complex designs on a wide variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, paper, and metal.

Their increasing popularity has led to more affordability in pricing, making these devices increasingly affordable for general consumers.

In this sense, Creality Falcon2, with its powerful performance and diverse functionalities, represents an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality and affordable laser engraving solution.

Creality is a leading global consumer-grade 3D printing brand, focusing on the research and production of 3D printers. Self-developed and manufactured resin and FDM 3D printers are pioneers in the 3D printing market. In 2021, Creality developed and launched its first laser engraving machines, CV-01, and later CV-01 Pro, 5W CR-Laser Falcon, 10W CR-Laser Falcon. In February 2023, the 22W ultra-high power Creality Falcon2 laser engraving and cutting machine was launched.

The CR-Laser Falcon2



The CR-Laser Falcon2 is a high-power, high-performance laser engraving and cutting machine that has been designed to meet the needs of a wide variety of users. With its impressive 22W power and ultra-fast 25,000mm/min engraving speed, this machine offers the perfect combination of power and speed to produce precise, detailed results on a variety of materials, including the ability to add color to the results.

Power



The power of the CR-Laser Falcon2 is one of the most outstanding features of the machine. With 22W of laser power, this machine is capable of cutting materials up to 15mm thick with a single pass. This means you can produce precise, detailed cuts in a variety of materials, including wood, stainless steel, acrylic, metal, glass, and paper. In addition, the FAC Spot compression system and the four powerful 6W compressed laser diodes that make up the machine’s laser source allow for greater power without sacrificing the quality of the results.

Speed

The speed of the CR-Laser Falcon2 is also impressive. With an ultra-fast engraving speed of 25,000mm/min, this machine is capable of producing fast, accurate results on a wide variety of engraving and cutting projects. With speed of this level, users can produce more parts in less time, which means increased efficiency and productivity.

It also has a real-time preview without the need to connect.

integrated air system



Another important feature of the CR-Laser Falcon2 is its integrated air assist system. This innovative system helps improve the quality of cutting and engraving and protects the lens of the laser head. The integrated air assist system can automatically adjust the airflow through the LightBurn, thereby eliminating material waste and a buildup of dust and dirt that can affect the quality of the end result. Additionally, the CR-Laser Falcon2’s integrated air assist system is unique in that it can be manually set at any speed, allowing users to customize airflow to their specific needs.

monitoring



The CR-Laser Falcon2 also features a triple monitoring system, including airflow monitoring, lens monitoring, and flame monitoring. These monitoring systems are essential to ensure the safety and reliability of the machine. Airflow monitoring helps ensure consistent cut quality and reduces dirt and debris buildup on the machine. Lens monitoring helps prevent breakage and flame monitoring ensures that the machine is operating safely and there is no danger of fire or explosion.

possible uses

As for the possible uses of the CR-Laser Falcon2, the possibilities are endless. From the mass production of personalized items, to the production of personalized gifts and pieces of art, the machine is perfect for a wide variety of applications. It can be used to engrave designs on wood and other materials, create custom products for sale online or in stores.

– interior decorators: Can be used to cut and engrave thick materials such as wooden lampshades and candle holders for home decoration.

– Modeling fans– Ideal for making wooden airplane models, Superman figures and Lego toys, improving child’s intelligence and enjoying family time.

– jewelry customization– Perfect for engraving names on necklaces, goblets, or creating personalized jewelry for sale.

– Influencers and Vloggers: can be used to create masks, acrylic light panels or decorations for live broadcasts.

– Small Business Owners: helps increase productivity, allowing you to create more products in less time.

– 3D printing enthusiasts– Ideal for engraving chess pieces, candle holders or custom designs on 3D printers.

Other features

In addition to its powerful laser engraving performance, the Creality Falcon2 also offers a number of features that make it stand out in its class. One of them is its wide compatibility with various systems, such as Windows and macOS, and engraving software such as LaserGRBL and LightBurn. In addition, the Falcon2 allows offline creation thanks to the possibility of inserting a TF card and creating anytime, anywhere.

The Falcon2 also offers live offline preview allowing for precise positioning and adjustment without connecting to a computer. With just one button press, it is possible to fine adjust by 1mm, and long press to adjust by 10mm/s.

Other features include a solid aluminum alloy frame to ensure exceptional stability even during high-speed operations, a heavy-duty track and wheel system to keep movement synchronized and stable, silicone pads to prevent slippage, and built-in storage capacity. to keep everything organized. Manually adjustable to accommodate different table sizes and with multi-segment adjustable risers for taller objects, the Creality Falcon2 presents itself as a versatile and practical option for those looking for a high-quality laser engraving solution.

link and price

You can find it at store.creality.com for an introductory price of $999, with an additional $50 off using the code Falcon2