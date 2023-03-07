Paul Manafort Takes $3.1 Million Hit in Federal Tax-Case Settlement

Paul Manafort has quietly, and expensively, settled a 2022 DOJ lawsuit alleging he hid assets from the IRS.

Manafort, who once chaired Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, must pay the feds $3.1 million.

The settlement was revealed in a court filing in Florida, Manafort’s current state of residence.

Paul Manafort, briefly a 2016 campaign manager for Donald Trump, has agreed to pay the federal government $3.15 million to settle a two-year-old civil lawsuit that accused him of hiding his foreign bank accounts when he filed his 2013 and 2014 tax returns.

The settlement, filed in US District Court in Florida, followed months of settlement discussions. Dated February 22, it was first reported Saturday by the non-profit Florida Bulldog.

The payout is Manafort’s consequences for not disclosing his ownership of some three dozen offshore companies and bank accounts to the IRS nearly a decade ago.

Manafort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The original lawsuit against him had alleged he failed to report income from consulting work in Ukraine that he had deposited in accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the UK.

The settlement is the latest chapter in a notorious, unapologetic life that included a controversial Trump pardon and an admission — to Insider in 2022 — that he had passed Trump campaign data to a suspected Russian asset, Konstantin Kilimnik.

He has claimed that the information he passed along was “old” and essentially worthless.

The US Treasury Department characterized differently, calling it “sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy.” It included internal campaign-polling data showing Trump’s city-by-city strength in 18 swing states at a time when Russia was bent on targeted hacking of the election.