TechSmart has created the list of Top 10 WWE Wrestler 2023 based on the current roster and past performances, here is a list of some of the top WWE wrestlers in 2023 :

Roman Reigns

Reigns is a Samoan- wrestler currently signed to WWE. He is a four-time world champion and a member of the famous Anoa’i wrestling family. In 2020, Reigns made a heel turn and became one of the most compelling characters in WWE. He is known for his incredible in-ring skills and powerful promos.

Drew McIntyre

McIntyre is a Scottish professional wrestler who currently performs in WWE. He is a former WWE Champion and has been a mainstay in the company for several years. McIntyre is known for his impressive physique and his strong in-ring work.

Lashley is a former MMA fighter who now competes in WWE. He is a former United States Champion and currently holds the WWE Championship. Lashley is known for his incredible strength and athleticism, as well as his ability to dominate opponents in the ring.

Seth Rollins

Rollins is an American professional wrestler who has been with WWE since 2010. He is a former WWE Champion and has won numerous other titles throughout his career. Rollins is known for his incredible athleticism and high-flying moves, as well as his ability to connect with audiences through his promos.

Charlotte Flair

Flair is a second-generation wrestler and one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE history. She is a 13-time women’s champion and has been a major force in the company for several years. Flair is known for her incredible athleticism and natural charisma.

Lynch is an Irish professional wrestler who has become one of the biggest stars in WWE in recent years. She is a former women’s champion and has been a mainstay on WWE programming for several years. Lynch is known for her fiery personality and her ability to connect with fans.

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks: Banks is an American professional wrestler who has been with WWE since 2012. She is a former women’s champion and has won numerous other titles throughout her career. Banks is known for her incredible athleticism and her ability to tell compelling stories in the ring.

Randy Orton

Orton is a third-generation wrestler who has been with WWE since 2002. He is a 14-time world champion and has been a major force in the company for several years. Orton is known for his incredible in-ring skills and his ability to play both a heel and a face character effectively.

Styles is an American professional wrestler who has been with WWE since 2016. He is a former WWE Champion and has won numerous other titles throughout his career. Styles is known for his incredible in-ring skills and his ability to connect with fans through his promos.

Kevin Owens

Owens is a Canadian professional wrestler who has been with WWE since 2014. He is a former Universal Champion and has won numerous other titles throughout his career. Owens is known for his hard-hitting in-ring style and his ability to connect with fans through his promos.

Please note: that this list is subjective and may vary based on individual opinions and performances.