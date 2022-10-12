Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Google Pixel, here are 12 new wallpapers on nature waiting for the Pixel 7

While waiting for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be official together with Pixel Watch during the Made by Google event that we will follow together live – here a container of everything we know – Google is deceiving time by making available some new wallpapers for his smartphonesas part of the Community Lens collection.

I’m 12 the new wallpapers on the nature:

  • Autumn treetops in the mist by Wojtek Rygielski – from the mountain of the Swedish Sarek National Park
  • Welcome to San Francisco by Bhushan Mondkar
  • Patterns in nature by Tim Dasilva – from the San Francisco Botanical Garden
  • Solitude by Tim Dasilva – from the Arashiyama mountain of Kyoto
  • Hopi Point sunset by Hema Hariharan – from the Grand Canyon
  • View of the Milky Way from the Swiss Alps by Wojtek Rygielski – from the Alpine area of ​​the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland
  • Monterey morning by Elvin Hu – from Monterey, California
  • View from Mount Titlis by Nick Chameyev – from the snowy peak of Engelberg, Switzerland
  • Na Pali ridges by Selim Cinek – from the Na Pali Coast
  • Dawn at the White Sands by Jiwoong Lee – from White Sands National Park
  • Sunlight through Muir Woods by Helene Sears
  • Icelandic aurora by Christy Y. Liao – from Iceland.

The new backgrounds, underline the colleagues of 9to5google.comI am already available starting from the Google Pixel 4 but they could also arrive on the Pixel 3. You can find them by touching the home for a long time and then selecting Wallpaper and Style – Change Wallpaper – Community Lens. If you don’t own a Pixel you can download them in high resolution from the link in STREET.

(updated October 07, 2022, 00:15 am)

