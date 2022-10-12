Google Pixel, here are 12 new wallpapers on nature waiting for the Pixel 7

- Advertisement -

While waiting for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be official together with Pixel Watch during the Made by Google event that we will follow together live – here a container of everything we know – Google is deceiving time by making available some new wallpapers for his smartphonesas part of the Community Lens collection.

I’m 12 the new wallpapers on the nature:

Autumn treetops in the mist by Wojtek Rygielski – from the mountain of the Swedish Sarek National Park

Welcome to San Francisco by Bhushan Mondkar

Patterns in nature by Tim Dasilva – from the San Francisco Botanical Garden

Solitude by Tim Dasilva – from the Arashiyama mountain of Kyoto

Hopi Point sunset by Hema Hariharan – from the Grand Canyon

View of the Milky Way from the Swiss Alps by Wojtek Rygielski – from the Alpine area of ​​the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland

Monterey morning by Elvin Hu – from Monterey, California

View from Mount Titlis by Nick Chameyev – from the snowy peak of Engelberg, Switzerland

Na Pali ridges by Selim Cinek – from the Na Pali Coast

Dawn at the White Sands by Jiwoong Lee – from White Sands National Park

Sunlight through Muir Woods by Helene Sears

Icelandic aurora by Christy Y. Liao – from Iceland.

The new backgrounds, underline the colleagues of 9to5google.comI am already available starting from the Google Pixel 4 but they could also arrive on the Pixel 3. You can find them by touching the home for a long time and then selecting Wallpaper and Style – Change Wallpaper – Community Lens. If you don’t own a Pixel you can download them in high resolution from the link in STREET.

