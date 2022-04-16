Opera VPN Pro: Opera Software’s new payment service debuts on Android

Opera VPN Pro is a new Opera Software service whose name says it all, but whose rigorous debut is yet to come. However, following in Mozilla’s footsteps, the Chinese-owned Norwegian company is finalizing its own VPN service.

If you’re an Opera user, it’s possible that this Opera VPN Pro thing catches you a bit out of place because, in fact, years ago the browser incorporated its own VPN, free and integrated both in the version for PC and in the mobile versions for Android and iOS . However, the latter ended up disappearing over time, to the chagrin of many users.

The truth is that Opera’s VPN has always been a rather poor service in terms of location options and performance, which is understandable on the other hand as it is a totally free service. Opera VPN Pro, on the other hand, is what the Pro in its name implies… and you will have to pay for it, of course.

Thus, Opera VPN Pro has just started, for now in phase beta and only available for Android, but with all the earmarks of spreading sooner rather than later to the rest of the browsers of the Nordic firm. Now, Opera VPN Pro does not work through a specific application, but rather works directly in the browser.

Opera will, therefore, act as a browser and VPN client, since the encryption of the connection will not be exclusive to the former, but will cover the entire system, like any other VPN. The subscription to Opera VPN Pro, in fact, allows its use in up to six Android devices… for now. When it is available on other platforms, that may be the total number of devices.

The conditions of Opera VPN Pro that have been released, its price is $2.99 ​​per month, although as an introductory offer there is a 33% discount for which it costs $1.99 for the first three months. This, in case you are not very into the subject of VPNs, is cheap, cheap. Not even the big ones in the sector rush prices so much and when they do it is about subscriptions for years. There is the Mozilla VPN as an example.

Other features of Opera VPN Pro include access to 3,000+ servers in locations in 30 countries throughout the world and the declared absence of data registration (data related to the client and their online activity, of course, although they always save something). In short, a VPN service with all of the law… except for the browser requirement.

If you are interested in trying Opera VPN Pro, you can contract it through the beta version of Opera for Android. If you are already a user of the browser and you are interested, take advantage, because the price will most likely rise as the stable version is released and its availability is extended to other systems. Or maybe the price will go up the same, who knows.

In another order of things, just yesterday we were talking about Opera in these pages because of Opera GX Village, a slightly eccentric story aimed at gamers that comes to swell the list of pilgrim ideas of the company. Another example of this drive they have to try out inventions is Opera Lomi, although Opera VPN Pro doesn’t seem to fall into the same bag.