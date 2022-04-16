Samsung Galaxy Class: what they are and how you can sign up for these free courses

when we decided exchange our old phone for a new one, one of the great fears that we all have is losing something along the way when passing our data, photos and settings from one to another. In addition, many people find it difficult to configure their new mobile from the beginning and take full advantage of all the possibilities it offers.

All this is what led Samsung long ago to create the Galaxy Class, online training aimed at those users who purchase any of their Galaxy phonesespecially if it is a foldable, like the GalaxyZ Flip 3 or the GalaxyZ Fold 3. Next, we will explain what these free sessions consist of and how you can sign up for them.

An hour of theory, practice and doubts

If you have bought (or been given) a new Samsung smartphone, the South Korean company offers you Galaxy Class, free online training that promise to help you set up any phone in the Galaxy family and get more out of it, especially if it’s one of the manufacturer’s new foldables.

These training sessions have an estimated duration of 60 minutes during which, according to Samsung, one of its ‘Galaxy Consultant’ will make you a theoretical and practical presentation to finish solving all your doubts. The objective is that you learn from how to insert the cards to how to configure the connections, through knowing how useful the accessories that come in the box have.

Currently, there are two different Galaxy Class: ‘Set up your new device’ (for any brand phone or tablet) and ‘Set up your Galaxy ZFlip/Fold’ (specifically for foldables). In the first one, they explain everything related to the start-up of your new terminal, SmartThings and Samsung Dex:

What will you find at open the box of your new smartphone or tablet for the first time.

First steps: how to configure your new device.

Smart Switch mobile : how to use this app to backup and transfer data from your old device to your new terminal.

Smart Switch PC : how to use this tool to make backup copies on your computer.

SmartThings : Samsung’s home automation ecosystem.

Samsung DeX: Samsung’s security platform.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

On the other hand, the training ‘Set up your Galaxy ZFlip/Fold’ is focused on the initial configuration of your new foldable and its exclusive functions:

what will you find opening the box of your new GalaxyZ Flip or Galaxy Z Fold.

First steps: how to configure your new device.

Smart Switch mobile : how to use this app to backup and transfer data from your old device to your new terminal.

Exclusive features of the Galaxy Z family.

In both cases, for training, only you need to have a microphone (no webcam required) so you can ask any questions that may arise during the session.

How to sign up for courses

To attend the training, you must reserve your place with a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 7 days in advance (they are limited). For it, you need to register on the Galaxy Class website by following these steps:

Choose the course you want to attend: ‘Set up your Galaxy ZFlip/Fold’ or ‘Set up your new device’.

Choose the date and time that suits you best among those available.

fill your data (Name, surname, email and phone number).

Confirm your reservation and you will receive a confirmation email with all the data of the session.

In that confirmation email, you will find the link to access the session from your computer and, in case you want to do it from a mobile or tablet, a link to download the GoToWebinar app for iOS/Android devices. Samsung recommends that you connect at least 5 minutes before the scheduled time.

