Latest newsIreland

Stolen van set on fire after garda chase in North Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Garda investigations are underway after a van was stolen early this morning at around 7am.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

It was taken from the Malahide Road in Artane.

Read:

Several injured after blaze breaks out in Dublin homeless hostel

The stolen property was then set on fire and discovered by gardai shortly afterwards.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

No arrests have yet been made with investigations ongoing.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a van that occurred on the Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin 5, shortly after 7am this morning.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“The van was located burnt out a short time later.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

Read more: Vandals blasted as ‘thundering disgrace’ after setting fire to new playground

Read more: Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleHow to turn an Android phone into a digital photo frame
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

How to turn an Android phone into a digital photo frame

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

How to connect the PlayStation app with your PS5

PlayStation has tried to constantly renew your applicationand much more so, since the PS5 was released on the...
Apps

Investigation of TikTok case for child pornography begins

The Department of Homeland Security has already opened a new investigation into CSAM on TikTok (CSAM stands for...
Tech News

The OnePlus 10R could be revealed at this month’s event

Just a few weeks ago we received the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord N20, quite powerful and...