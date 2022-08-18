Online Workshop: Master Apple School Manager

- Advertisement -

School is essential when using iPad in education. The workshop conveys the configuration and use of the Apple tool.

Learning with the iPad: The Apple School Manager is a central component when using the Apple tablet in schools. The manufacturer’s free tool supports the configuration and management of the iPads. It also allows to buy and install educational apps with discounts. In an workshop, Mac & i explains how to use Apple’s service and link it to an existing system for mobile device management (MDM) in order to manage devices and accounts.

Apple School Manager under control The online workshop ing Apple School Manager is aimed at IT teachers as well as IT managers and administrators at schools and school authorities. The two-day workshop goes into great detail: the topics range from the basic settings in the Apple School Manager and the link to an MDM server, to managed Apple IDs and the various account roles, to purchasing apps with an educational discount. In addition, it is taught how the structure of the respective educational organization can be mapped in the School Manager. Online workshop on two dates in 2022 Prerequisite for participation in the workshop is admin access to an Apple School Manager. We also recommend an iOS device that can be reset for testing, as this also demonstrates a practical workflow for automatic registration and importing apps. The workshop is held by Andreas Schenk, trainer and consultant at Apfelwerk. He has been helping organizations implement their Apple projects for many years. Participation in the workshop is possible on October 12 and 13 or December 7 and 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop price is 990 euros or 890 euros with an early bird discount. On October 5 and November 29, 2022, there will also be a two-hour live webinar on the topic "Apply for and register Apple School Manager for free", which will teach you the basics. The early bird ticket costs 89 euros. Participants who book both events benefit from a combination ticket.

