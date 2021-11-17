Handyman users will have access to Apple parts, tools and repair manuals

Manzana announced today that the Apple parts, tools and manuals, starting with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, will be available to private customers

These repairs, which the company calls self-service repairs, they will allow customers who are able to do their own repairs access to the same parts and tools that Apple uses.

While it will start with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges will soon follow Mac computers with M1 chips. They will be available early next year in the United States, and throughout 2022 it will be expanded to other countries.

The first phase of the program will focus on the most often repaired iPhone modules, like the screen, the battery and the camera. Later in the year other repairs may be made.

“Having greater access to the same parts that Apple uses will give our customers more options to repair their devices when they need it “said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“In the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of places where you can access the same parts, tools and training that Apple uses, and now we will give more options to those who want to do their own repairs.”

Apple recommends reading the appropriate repair manual before a repair. You can then order parts and tools from Apple through a dedicated online store for self-service repairs. After repair, Customers who return old parts for recycling will receive a discount for their next purchase.

The new store will include more than 200 parts and tools, so customers can perform the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Self-service repairs are intended for people with the technical knowledge and experience necessary to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, Apple sees a professional repair service provider with qualified technicians using Apple parts as the safest and most reliable way to repair its products.