iOS 16: criticism of the new battery indicator

- Advertisement -

Apple now shows the percentage again, if you wish. However, designers do not find the implementation ideal.

Apple has hardly added a directly visible battery status to most Face ID iPhones – a feature that many users have been asking for for years – when there is of the implementation. The function, which is currently still in beta and should be part of iOS 16, shows a percentage of the remaining battery power directly on the home screen. Previously, this could only be reached by going to the control center.

Designer counterproposals on Twitter However, the design used is quite controversial. While the battery icon previously changed depending on the level, it now always remains filled and a freshly integrated numerical value changes. There is no space for a percent sign. That again, I think critics on Twitter such as multiple media, was “a bit confusing” or even “disgusting”. In fact, Apple could have simply combined the numerical value with a shrinking battery level indicator. Corresponding ideas by designers are also on Twitter been published. - Advertisement - Currently you only see the numerical value and have to enter it first. Only when the battery life drops below 20 percent – usually the starting point of the low-energy mode that you can activate – does the icon turn red and the level indicator goes down. External designers have even made various suggestions for the visual design of the font and level indicator, such as inverted font for better legibility. There’s still time in beta Of course, one wonders what the point of all this fuss is. In fact, Apple is fulfilling long-cherished user wishes with the new function, which has been available since iOS 16 Developer Beta 5. The previously necessary step into the control center was quite annoying. Accordingly, Apple should now implement the feature in such a way that the entire user community perceives it as positive. Free roaming in Europe until 2032 Unfortunately, not all Face ID devices support it anyway. iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone XR have had to stay out so far – it is unclear whether Apple will change anything here. iOS 16 is expected in September, Apple tends to make adjustments until the end.