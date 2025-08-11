Professional Fellows Program 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

Details About the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA

Financial Benefits

The Program Covers:

International Travel: Your flights to and from the United States.

Your flights to and from the United States. Domestic Travel: Travel within the U.S. related to the program.

Travel within the U.S. related to the program. Housing: Accommodation, which is often shared.

Accommodation, which is often shared. Ground Transportation: Local transportation costs.

Local transportation costs. Cultural Activities: Expenses for planned cultural experiences.

Expenses for planned cultural experiences. Modest Stipend: A small allowance to help cover daily living expenses.

A small allowance to help cover daily living expenses. J-1 Visa: Assistance with the visa application process and coverage of visa fees.

A Two-Way Exchange Program

It operates as a two-way exchange: non-U.S. fellows will spend six weeks in the United States, gaining experience with a host organization. Following the U.S. program, American Fellows will travel to the region to conduct follow-up projects and engage in joint programming.

Eligibility Criteria

Open to Mid-level Professional.

Aged 25–40

Minimum two years of relevant experience in: Governance Policymaking Public administration Journalism Civic engagement Innovation Political processes

Should have Strong English skills

Show Leadership Potential

Openness to cross-cultural exchange

Commitment to a follow-on project.

How to Apply for the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA?

Candidates must apply online from the official website. There is no application fee. The Link is below.

APPLY FOR THE USA PROFESSIONAL FELLOWS PROGRAM