Online Courses

Professional Fellows Program 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Send an email 2 weeks ago
0 1,001 1 minute read

Details About the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA

  • Host Country: USA
  • Duration: 5 to 6 Weeks
  • Program Dates: Spring 2026
  • Benefits: Fully Funded
  • Deadline: 29th August 2025

Financial Benefits

The Program Covers:

  • International Travel: Your flights to and from the United States.
  • Domestic Travel: Travel within the U.S. related to the program.
  • Housing: Accommodation, which is often shared.
  • Ground Transportation: Local transportation costs.
  • Cultural Activities: Expenses for planned cultural experiences.
  • Modest Stipend: A small allowance to help cover daily living expenses.
  • J-1 Visa: Assistance with the visa application process and coverage of visa fees.

A Two-Way Exchange Program

It operates as a two-way exchange: non-U.S. fellows will spend six weeks in the United States, gaining experience with a host organization. Following the U.S. program, American Fellows will travel to the region to conduct follow-up projects and engage in joint programming.

Related Articles

Eligibility Criteria

  • Open to Mid-level Professional.
  • Aged 25–40
  • Minimum two years of relevant experience in:
    • Governance
    • Policymaking
    • Public administration
    • Journalism
    • Civic engagement
    • Innovation
    • Political processes
  • Should have Strong English skills
  • Show Leadership Potential
  • Openness to cross-cultural exchange
  • Commitment to a follow-on project.

How to Apply for the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA?

Candidates must apply online from the official website. There is no application fee. The Link is below.

APPLY FOR THE USA PROFESSIONAL FELLOWS PROGRAM

Tags
Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Send an email 2 weeks ago
0 1,001 1 minute read
Photo of Brian Adam

Brian Adam

Related Articles

Harvard University Free Online Courses in 2025 (Enroll Now)

Harvard University Free Online Courses in 2025 (Enroll Now)

May 31, 2025
Tsinghua University Amgen Scholars Program 2025 (Fully Funded Internship)

Tsinghua University Amgen Scholars Program 2025 (Fully Funded Internship)

November 12, 2024
CIPE Online Course on GeoPolitics, Technology and International Business

CIPE Online Course on GeoPolitics, Technology and International Business

September 21, 2024
SIIT University ADB Scholarship 2025 in Thailand (Fully Funded)

SIIT University ADB Scholarship 2025 in Thailand (Fully Funded)

September 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button