Professional Fellows Program 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)
Details About the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA
- Host Country: USA
- Duration: 5 to 6 Weeks
- Program Dates: Spring 2026
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 29th August 2025
Financial Benefits
The Program Covers:
- International Travel: Your flights to and from the United States.
- Domestic Travel: Travel within the U.S. related to the program.
- Housing: Accommodation, which is often shared.
- Ground Transportation: Local transportation costs.
- Cultural Activities: Expenses for planned cultural experiences.
- Modest Stipend: A small allowance to help cover daily living expenses.
- J-1 Visa: Assistance with the visa application process and coverage of visa fees.
A Two-Way Exchange Program
It operates as a two-way exchange: non-U.S. fellows will spend six weeks in the United States, gaining experience with a host organization. Following the U.S. program, American Fellows will travel to the region to conduct follow-up projects and engage in joint programming.
Eligibility Criteria
- Open to Mid-level Professional.
- Aged 25–40
- Minimum two years of relevant experience in:
- Governance
- Policymaking
- Public administration
- Journalism
- Civic engagement
- Innovation
- Political processes
- Should have Strong English skills
- Show Leadership Potential
- Openness to cross-cultural exchange
- Commitment to a follow-on project.
How to Apply for the Professional Fellows Program 2026 in the USA?
Candidates must apply online from the official website. There is no application fee. The Link is below.