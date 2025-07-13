List of Conferences and Youth Summits in 2025 (Fully Funded)
A list of conferences and youth summits for my users interested in attending these programs in 2025. In this post, you will find youth opportunities, including Youth Forums, Conferences, Summits, Workshops, and Camps worldwide. These Programs are open to all nationals, and there is no requirement for the IELTS Test. Applicants from any academic discipline can apply. By attending these short international programs, you will likely make new networks and, most importantly, you will receive an invitation letter that will help you in getting a Visa.
List of Conferences and Youth Summits in 2025 For International Applicants
Discover your abilities and explore the world through free opportunities. Some programs have a nominal application fee, while the rest are free of cost.
1) Global Youth Convention 2025 in Italy (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: Italy
- Location: Milan
- Duration: 4 Days
- Dates: 11th to 14th December 2025
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 19th September 2025
- Link: Global Youth Convention
2) Dubai Future Solutions Program 2025 (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: UAE
- Duration: 4 Days
- Dates: November 17-20, 2025
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 31st July 2025
- Link: Dubai Future Solutions Program
3) 2025 Discover Vancouver Cultural Program (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: Canada
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Program Dates: August 26-29, 2025
- Financial Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 31st July 2025
- Link: Discover Vancouver Cultural Exchange Program
4) Youth Academic Forum 2025 in Thailand
- Host Country: Thailand
- Location: Bangkok
- Forum Dates: 8–11 December 2025
- Benefits: Partially Funded
- Deadline: 31st August 2025
- Link: Youth Academic Forum
5) Future Action Summit 2025 in Thailand (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: Thailand
- Location: Bangkok
- Duration: 4 Days
- Dates: 21st August to 24th August 2025
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 15th July 2025
- Link: Future Action Summit 2025
6) UNIDAR Conference 2025 in Switzerland (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: Switzerland
- Location: Geneva
- Dates: 9-10 Sept 2025
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 18th July 2025
- Link: UNIDAR Outer Space Security Conference
7) Middle East Youth Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Funded)
- Host Country: Saudi Arabia
- Location: Mecca
- Duration: 4 Days
- Benefits: Partially Funded
- Deadline: 10th August 2025
- Link: Middle East Youth Summit 2025
8) Women Deliver Conference 2026 in Australia
- Host Country: Australia
- Location: Narrm (Melbourne)
- Duration: 4 Days
- Dates: April 27-30, 2026
- Deadline: 10th August 2025
- Link: Women Deliver Conference
9) Universal Youth Leadership Summit 2025 in Vietnam
- Host Country: Vietnam
- Duration: 4 Days
- Program Dates: 25th Sept to 28th Sept
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 15th July 2025
- Universal Youth Leadership Summit 2025 in Vietnam
10) International Forum 2025 in Toronto, Canada (Fully Funded)
The Canadian Center for Cultural Diplomacy is offering 10 fully funded scholarships, including return flights, meals, accommodation, and forum access.
- Host Country: Canada
- Location: Toronto
- Program Month: October 2025
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 20th August 2025
- Link: International Forum 2025 in Toronto
11) Leadership Awards Summit 2025 in the USA (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: USA
- Location: New York
- Duration: 3 Days
- Financial Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 30th August 2025
- Link: Leadership Awards Summit 2025
12) Young Economic Security Forum 2025 in Turkey
- Host Country: Turkiye
- Location: Istanbul
- Forum Dates: 17-19 August 2025
- Duration: 3 Days
- Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 16th July 2025
- Link: Young Economic Security Forum
13) Young Leaders Union Paris 2025 (Fully Funded)
- Host Country: France
- Location: Paris
- Duration: 4 Days
- Dates: 1st November to 4th November 2025
- Financial Benefits: Fully Funded
- Deadline: 10th August 2025
- Link: Young Leaders Union Paris
