List of Conferences and Youth Summits in 2025 (Fully Funded)

[New Opportunities Added]. A list of conferences and youth summits for my users interested in attending these programs in 2025. Welcome to the Opportunities Corner website. In this post, you will find youth opportunities, including Youth Forums, Conferences, Summits, Workshops, and Camps worldwide. These Programs are open to all nationals, and there is no requirement for the IELTS Test. Applicants from any academic discipline can apply. By attending these short international programs, you will likely make new networks and, most importantly, you will receive an invitation letter that will help you in getting a Visa. Remember the Opportunities Corner and share this post with others. Below you will find all the Programs.

List of Conferences and Youth Summits in 2025 For International Applicants

Discover your abilities and explore the world through free opportunities. Dont miss out on the opportunity. Some programs have a nominal application fee, while the rest are free of cost. Dedicate your best effort and your time. The name of the program, the link, and the deadline are below. And Dont forget to join our WhatsApp Groups.

1) Global Youth Convention 2025 in Italy (Fully Funded)

Host Country : Italy

: Italy Location : Milan

: Milan Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Dates : 11th to 14th December 2025

: 11th to 14th December 2025 Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 19th September 2025

Link: Global Youth Convention

2) Dubai Future Solutions Program 2025 (Fully Funded)

Host Country : UAE

: UAE Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Dates : November 17-20, 2025

: November 17-20, 2025 Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 31st July 2025

Link: Dubai Future Solutions Program

3) 2025 Discover Vancouver Cultural Program (Fully Funded)

Host Country : Canada

: Canada Location : Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Program Dates : August 26-29, 2025

: August 26-29, 2025 Financial Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 31st July 2025

Link: Discover Vancouver Cultural Exchange Program

4) Youth Academic Forum 2025 in Thailand

Host Country : Thailand

: Thailand Location : Bangkok

: Bangkok Forum Dates : 8–11 December 2025

: 8–11 December 2025 Benefits : Partially Funded

: Partially Funded Deadline: 31st August 2025

Link: Youth Academic Forum

5) Future Action Summit 2025 in Thailand (Fully Funded)

Host Country : Thailand

: Thailand Location : Bangkok

: Bangkok Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Dates : 21st August to 24th August 2025

: 21st August to 24th August 2025 Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 15th July 2025

Link: Future Action Summit 2025

6) UNIDAR Conference 2025 in Switzerland (Fully Funded)

Host Country : Switzerland

: Switzerland Location : Geneva

: Geneva Dates : 9-10 Sept 2025

: 9-10 Sept 2025 Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 18th July 2025

Link: UNIDAR Outer Space Security Conference

7) Middle East Youth Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia (Funded)

Host Country : Saudi Arabia

: Saudi Arabia Location : Mecca

: Mecca Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Benefits : Partially Funded

: Partially Funded Deadline: 10th August 2025

Link: Middle East Youth Summit 2025

8) Women Deliver Conference 2026 in Australia

Host Country : Australia

: Australia Location : Narrm (Melbourne)

: Narrm (Melbourne) Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Dates : April 27-30, 2026

: Deadline: 10th August 2025

Link: Women Deliver Conference

9) Universal Youth Leadership Summit 2025 in Vietnam

Host Country : Vietnam

: Vietnam Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Program Dates : 25th Sept to 28th Sept

: 25th Sept to 28th Sept Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 15th July 2025

Universal Youth Leadership Summit 2025 in Vietnam

10) International Forum 2025 in Toronto, Canada (Fully Funded)

The Canadian Center for Cultural Diplomacy is offering 10 fully funded scholarships, including return flights, meals, accommodation, and forum access.

Host Country : Canada

: Canada Location : Toronto

: Toronto Program Month : October 2025

: October 2025 Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 20th August 2025

Link: International Forum 2025 in Toronto

11) Leadership Awards Summit 2025 in the USA (Fully Funded)

Host Country : USA

: USA Location : New York

: New York Duration : 3 Days

: 3 Days Financial Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 30th August 2025

Link: Leadership Awards Summit 2025

12) Young Economic Security Forum 2025 in Turkey

Host Country : Turkiye

: Turkiye Location : Istanbul

: Istanbul Forum Dates : 17-19 August 2025

: 17-19 August 2025 Duration : 3 Days

: 3 Days Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 16th July 2025

Link: Young Economic Security Forum

13) Young Leaders Union Paris 2025 (Fully Funded)

Host Country : France

: France Location : Paris

: Paris Duration : 4 Days

: 4 Days Dates : 1st November to 4th November 2025

: 1st November to 4th November 2025 Financial Benefits : Fully Funded

: Fully Funded Deadline: 10th August 2025

Link: Young Leaders Union Paris

Wrapping up this post. This is a complete List of Conferences and Youth Programs that are open right now. Remember to share this post with others. And don’t forget to subscribe to our blog for more fully funded opportunities. Join our WhatsApp Groups. For more student exchange programs like this, check our categories: