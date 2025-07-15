Google Data Analytics Certificate 2025 | In-Demand Course
Details About the Google Data Analytics Certificate Program
- Certificate Name: Google Data Analytics Certificate
- Duration: 6 Months
- Offered by: Google
- Platform: Coursera
- Deadline: No Deadline
What is Data Analytics?
Data analytics is simply the compilation of information to make better decisions. Imagine you have a huge pile of numbers, facts, and observations. Data analytics is like:
- Collecting all that stuff.
- Cleaning it up (getting rid of junk or fixing mistakes).
- Looking for patterns or interesting facts within it.
- Showing what you found in an easy-to-understand way (like charts).
- Explaining what it means so people can act on it.
It helps businesses and organizations to:
- Understand what happened (e.g., “Why did sales drop last month?”).
- Predict what might happen (e.g., “How many customers will we have next year?”).
- Decide what to do (e.g., “What’s the best way to attract new customers?”).
Benefits of the Google Data Analytics Certificate
- Learn in-demand job-ready skills from Google Experts.
- High Job Opportunities worldwide.
- The Median entry-level salary of $95000, Google said.
- No previous experience is required.
- Learn SQL, Tableau, and spreadsheets
- Earn a certificate from Google.
Data Analytics Jobs in the Market and Salary
- $64,000+ Median salary in the Data Analytics field
- 28,000 In-demand job openings in data analytics
- This data is taken from Google.
Career or Future in Data Analytics
- Data analyst
- Junior data analyst
- Associate data analyst
- Operations analyst
- Business systems analyst
Certificate Price
Google Career Certificates cost US$49 per month on Coursera.
Financial Aid on Coursera
You can apply for financial aid for Google Career Certificates through Coursera. Look for the “Financial aid available” link on the certificate’s course page next to the “Enroll” button. If approved, you’ll get full access to all course content and assignments.
How to Apply for the Google Data Analytics Certificate?
Candidates can enroll online from the Coursera website. The Link is below.