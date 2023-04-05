5G News
OnePlus improves its mid-range options with the arrival of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Published on

By Brian Adam
OnePlus has decided that the time has come to update one of the models in the Nord family, now presenting what is already the successor to last year’s Nord CE 2 Lite: the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite not only brings improvements at the design level but also improves in other areas, bringing an improved screen, a better configuration of rear cameras, and better battery charging capacities.

Improvements that will be seen with the naked eye and will be more noticeable with use

In this sense, the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 6.72-inch FHD+ resolution IPS LCD screen, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, reaching a peak maximum brightness of 680 nits.

Inside it maintains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the same processor as the previous mode, which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card.

We come to the photographic section, where the rear camera configuration begins with the camera with a 108MP (f/1.75) Samsung HM6 sensor followed by a 2MP (f/3.3) macro camera and a 2MP (f/3.3) depth sensor. /2,4).

The front camera has a 16MP (f/2.0) sensor camera.

In regards to autonomy, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging by 67W Supervooc cable, also having its own charger included in the box.

In addition, it has a fingerprint sensor on one side (it has not yet been possible to integrate a fingerprint sensor into IPS screens), a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-C connector, as well as a double stereo speaker and IP55 resistance.

In terms of wireless connectivity, in addition to supporting 5G networks, it also has support for WiFi 5 and NFC networks. At the system level, it comes with OxigenOPS based on Android 13.

Availability

This model is already in Europe at the price of 329 euros for both the Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray color options. At the moment there is no news for its arrival in other markets, where again, it may not reach users in the United States.

More info/Image Credit: OnePlus

