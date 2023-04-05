Caixa Loterias now offer RecargaPay as a payment method for bets

RecargaPay communicated this Tuesday (4) the arrival of the service in the Lotteries of Caixa Econômica Federal, with that the players have a new digital channel for the payment of the tickets. The novelty comes to complement the ecosystem of financial services offered by fintech and presents another option to Lottery customers.

According to information, this method can be chosen by customers both on the official website of the online lotteries and on the application for Android and iOS operating systems. To do so, however, the citizen must have an account created with RecargaPay, otherwise it will not be possible to select it as a payment method.