Caixa Loterias now offer RecargaPay as a payment method for bets

Abraham
RecargaPay communicated this Tuesday (4) the arrival of the service in the Lotteries of Caixa Econômica Federal, with that the players have a new digital channel for the payment of the tickets. The novelty comes to complement the ecosystem of financial services offered by fintech and presents another option to Lottery customers.

According to information, this method can be chosen by customers both on the official website of the online lotteries and on the application for Android and iOS operating systems. To do so, however, the citizen must have an account created with RecargaPay, otherwise it will not be possible to select it as a payment method.

To be a gambler, you must be over 18 years old and register your credit card in the app account. According to the company, RecargaPay is also moving forward as a sub-acquirer, seeking to facilitate intermediation between customers, acquirers, partners, gateways, suppliers, businesses and retailers.

In partnership with CAIXA Lotteries, the customer can choose to process the payment via credit card with RecargaPay, proving the soundness of our technology and that we are prepared to serve the thousands of customers who use CAIXA services every day.” comments Gilmar Hansen, Senior Vice President of Products at RecargaPay.

The download of apps breaks records in the first quarter of 2022

Caixa now offers RecargaPay as a form of payment in Lotteries.
Did you like this new payment option with RecargaPay? Tell us, comment!

More like this

