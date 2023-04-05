Amazon hires Cléber Machado to narrate Copa do Brasil on Prime Video

Amazon has reinforced its sports team for the transmission of the 2023 Copa do Brasil. The company hired journalist Cléber Machado this Monday (3) to narrate the matches of the national competition on Prime Video. According to the company’s statement, the professional’s debut will take place on the next 11th – still without disclosing what the match in question will be – and will narrate one game a day on April 11th, 12th and 13th.

Cléber Machado was fired from Globo in March and, since then, had closed a one-off agreement with Record for the transmission of the Paulistão 2023 finals. Now, he joins Rômulo Mendonça in the cast of announcers hired by Prime Video for this year. "To narrate the matches of the Copa do Brasil exclusively for Prime Video is a great honor for me. I am extremely happy and excited to be part of this team, live a vibrant world and provide viewers with the best experience in football broadcasting. Let's go together!" In January of this year, Amazon renewed the rights to broadcast the Copa do Brasil together with Grupo Globo, with a contract valid until 2026. Prime Video will be entitled to 54 matches in the 2023 edition – 18 more than the previous season – for your subscribers. 40 of them will be shown exclusively.

For Round 3 of the tournament, broadcasts of 16 exclusive games on the platform are scheduled, with clashes between teams such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Internacional, Atlético/MG, Fluminense, Botafogo, Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense. Did you like the hiring of Cléber Machado as the new Prime Video narrator? Tell us!