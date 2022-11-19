Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy M23 5G from R$ 1,259

the intermediary Galaxy M23 5G was released by samsung at the brazilian market yesterdayWednesday (25), with a suggested retail price of BRL 1999. However, it is already possible to find the new device for a lower price in retail chains.
Fast Shop is commercializing the Samsung Galaxy M23 with 128 GB of storage for BRL 1,259 in cash or BRL 1,399 payable in up to 8 interest-free installments on credit cardsbeing available in this promotion the device in blue, green or copper.
The Galaxy M23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate. The platform is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, with 25W charging. The set of cameras has three rear sensors, led by the main one of 50 MP. The 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro complete the trio. At the front is the 8MP selfie lens.
- 6 GB of RAM memory
