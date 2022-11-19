Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy M23 5G from R$ 1,259

the intermediary Galaxy M23 5G was released by samsung at the brazilian market yesterdayWednesday (25), with a suggested retail price of BRL 1999. However, it is already possible to find the new device for a lower price in retail chains.

Fast Shop is commercializing the Samsung Galaxy M23 with 128 GB of storage for BRL 1,259 in cash or BRL 1,399 payable in up to 8 interest-free installments on credit cardsbeing available in this promotion the device in blue, green or copper.