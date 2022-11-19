Galaxy A23 vs Moto G32: which intermediary offers the best set? 🇧🇷 Comparative

Are you looking for an affordable mid-range cell phone priced close to R$ 1,200? Among the options currently available in the national market, we have the Galaxy A23 and the Moto G32, devices that are different on the outside, but that have a lot in common on the inside: we have a 90 Hz Full HD screen, Snapdragon 680, 50 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery. mAh. What will win our duel? Let’s check.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A23

Motorola Moto G32

We started our design comparison and here we have two different cell phones. The Galaxy A23 is bigger and heavier, in addition to having slightly wider edges around the screen. While Motorola’s cell phone has a hole-shaped notch in the center, Samsung’s still adopts the classic teardrop cutout, but has Gorilla Glass 5 as a differential. Both are made of plastic with a smooth finish. The Galaxy can be found in blue, white and black colors. Motorola decided to bet on pink and red tones as differentials, but it also brings the Moto G32 in classic black. The camera block on the Galaxy is bigger to house the most sensors.

Both manufacturers have adopted a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button on the right side and in both models we have an agile response with few flaws. There is a triple drawer to support the use of two chips and a memory card simultaneously, in addition to the classic headphone jack. In the connectivity part, we have Wi-Fi in the AC standard to connect to 5 GHz networks in both models. The Moto G32 has a more advanced Bluetooth, version 5.2, but lacks NFC. None have 5G support for connecting to more agile mobile networks. As each has its positive points, we start with a draw.

best construction more modern look Moto G32 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution Moto G32 Best biometrics solution Both Best endurance certification? None Which is more compact and lightweight? Moto G32 Does it have NFC? Galaxy A23

multimedia and software

Screen





We have an IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate on both. What changes is the larger size of the Galaxy A23 with 6.6 inches against the 6.5 inches of Motorola’s rival. In practice, it doesn’t make much difference and we have a good size to enjoy movies and games on both. The Galaxy A23 wins in terms of brightness, while the two run away from a good calibration for colors close to reality. At least the one from Motorola allows you to make some adjustments to improve the display. In terms of saturation and viewing angle, we can say that the two are quite close. Point for the Galaxy A23 on screen.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Galaxy A23 more accurate colors None Best screen resolution Both bigger screen Galaxy A23 Better screen-to-body ratio Moto G32 High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass protection? Galaxy A23 Overall screen quality Both

Sound





The A23 has a single sound output that limits the listening experience to mono audio. Power is decent, while the balance between bass, mids and highs is far from ideal. With the volume at maximum it is easy to notice distortion due to the excessive treble. The Moto G32 not only has stereo sound as a highlight, it also gains in power and does not distort when at maximum. Motorola sends headphones in the box to enjoy your music, while Samsung no longer sends this type of accessory with its cell phones. Moto G32 wins in the sound part.

Sound is stereo? Moto G32 Does it have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G32 sound power Moto G32 Do headphones come in the box? Moto G32

Software





Both are running Android 12 and must be updated to the next version of the little robot. Samsung is usually more efficient in releasing system security packages, but it has been failing in its most basic models here in Europe, which does not make it have a better situation than Motorola. The Galaxy has more complete software features, while the Moto G32 comes with the Moto app that brings some customization options and the classic shortcuts to quickly access the camera or turn on the flashlight when shaking the cell phone. In terms of fluidity, it’s Motorola’s that takes advantage. So we give each one a point.

Well-updated system? Both Will the system be updated in the future? Both Which system or customization has more and better features? Galaxy A23 Missing connections? Are there any left? None More fluid software Moto G32

Performance

We have Snapdragon 680 and 4 GB of RAM on both. Does that mean they are equal in performance? This is where the Moto G32’s better optimized software makes a difference. Not only is it faster to open and load apps, but it can also rescue apps running in the background in less time, which makes it more agile in multitasking. In benchmarks we have close results and in the case of AnTuTu it reaches only 10 thousand points of difference. As the result always changes depending on the temperature of the cell phone, we can declare a tie at this point. And games? As we have the same GPU and amount of RAM, the two run games with similar performance. In PUBG we have good fluidity in balanced mode and in Call of Duty it is even possible to play in high quality with activated extras. Thus, we give the Moto G32 a point in performance.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G32 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? Both Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Both Which has more storage? Both

Drums

Another point in common between the two is the battery size. The 5,000 mAh yield well on Motorola’s intermediate, but last even longer on the Galaxy A23. The difference is not that big with the Korean model yielding around 15% more. In any case, for those who spend the day away from home, they may end up preferring the one that offers the best autonomy. On the other hand, Motorola makes up for it with the 33W charger that comes in the box and that makes the Moto G32 charge in almost 30 minutes less. A quick charge recovers a third of the battery, while in the Galaxy we have half of that. Thus, we will give one point to each in battery.

Which has more battery? Both Which recharges faster? Moto G32 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A23 Does it have wireless charging? None

cameras

In the photographic set, we highlight the Galaxy A23 for having four cameras on the rear against three on the rival. The main sensor is the same 50 MP, while Motorola wins in ultra-wide with higher resolution, but Samsung has a dedicated camera for blurring. Which set is the best? The two record photos with similar quality using the main one. The Galaxy tends to saturate colors more and there are those who prefer photos like this. The Moto G32 has better ultra-wide when capturing images that are sharper and with less smoothed edges, but none impresses with this camera in darker places. Shooting at night shows little advantage in the A23. Despite Motorola using the ultra-wide camera to generate the background blur via software, the result is not below what we have on the Galaxy. The problem is that using portrait mode at night tends to accentuate noise. The macro of both captures images with the same sharpness in front of the low resolution sensor. We will give each one point on camera.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Both best night photos Galaxy A23 most versatile set Both best ultra wide Moto G32 best telephoto lens None best macro None best depth Both

Photos captured with the Galaxy A23

The Moto G32 has twice the resolution on the front camera, with 16 MP against just 8 MP of the Korean rival. That’s not to say that the Motorola captures selfies with twice the quality or sharpness, but it does tend to stand out a little more in daytime selfies. The Galaxy ends up leveling out when we go for night selfies. It suffers less from noise when using portrait mode and also has fewer flaws in blur and plane separation. Thus, we give one point each in selfies.

Best front camera set Moto G32 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Both

Photos captured with the Motorola Moto G32

Both record videos in Full HD with the rear or front camera. The Galaxy stands out in quality and has the advantage of having optical stabilization to deal with shakes. Both have agile focus and capture sound with good quality. The Moto G32’s problem is that it loses fluidity when shooting at night and also has small stutters when recording with more than one camera at the same time. The front has a lot of noise in darker places. Thus, we close the camera with the last point for the Galaxy A23.

Does it have optical stabilization? Galaxy A23 Better electronic stabilization? Galaxy A23 more agile focus Both Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? None Best audio capture Both best video quality Galaxy A23

Price

The Moto G32 hit the domestic market in August 2022 for R$1,599 and can currently be found on offers for less than R$1,200. The Galaxy A23 was launched in Europe in March 2022 for R$1,999 and is currently around R$100 more expensive. Which one is more worth it? If you only care about the price, then you will end up opting for the Motorola since, being more recent, it should devalue even more, reaching close to R$ 1 thousand. Thus, we give victory to the Moto G32.

Which had the best launch price? Moto G32 Which is currently the best value for money? Moto G32

Conclusion

It really was a tight race and it shows that Samsung and Motorola have good affordable mid-range phones. What we can say about this dispute is that you should buy whichever is cheaper, as both deliver a similar experience with the difference in small details. The Galaxy A23 has a brighter screen, delivers longer battery life, stands out more in night scenes and has a more complete camcorder. The Moto G32, on the other hand, gains in sound, delivers better multitasking performance, spends less time in the socket and has better ultra-wide and more efficient HDR. What’s more important to you?

RESULTS Samsung Galaxy A23: 7 POINTS It has Gorilla Glass and NFC

screen with better brightness

More complete software

Longer battery life

Best night shots and portrait mode

best night selfies

best camcorder Motorola Moto G32: 8 POINTS More compact and updated design

Powerful stereo sound

Superior system fluidity

Superior multitasking performance

Shorter recharge time

Best ultra-wide camera and HDR

Best daytime selfies

Lowest price