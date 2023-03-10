Offer alert: realme C35 for R$ 1,099

the chinese manufacturer really chose this Wednesday (18) to launch the cost-effective model C35. The cell phone arrives in our market with a suggested price of R$ 1,899 with a 10% discount on cash payments until May 21st.

However, it is now possible to find realme C35 for a much more attractive price on Amazon, with the cell phone costing BRL 1,099 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments of BRL 109.90 without interest.