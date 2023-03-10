5G News
Offer alert: realme C35 for R$ 1,099

Offer alert: realme C35 for R$ 1,099

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer alert: realme C35 for R$ 1,099
1678394849 offer alert realme c35 for r 1099.jpeg
the chinese manufacturer really chose this Wednesday (18) to launch the cost-effective model C35. The cell phone arrives in our market with a suggested price of R$ 1,899 with a 10% discount on cash payments until May 21st.

However, it is now possible to find realme C35 for a much more attractive price on Amazon, with the cell phone costing BRL 1,099 with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments of BRL 109.90 without interest.

Offer

The realme C35 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and the UNISOC T616 platform, which works with 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with Micro SD. There are two color options: black or green.

As for the rear photographic set, the model comes with a 50 MP main lens, a 2 MP for depth and another 2 MP for macro. The battery is a 5,000mAh one with 18W charging.

Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G: without 5G, but with OLED screen and 66 W fast charge

Technical specifications
  • 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution
  • Notched display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • UNISOC T616 Platform
  • Mali-G57 GPU
  • 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM memory
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with Micro SD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi and P2 input
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • realme UI R Edition with Android 11
  • Dimensions: 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm
  • Weight: 189 grams

Did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

The Realme C35 is available on Amazon for BRL 1,099. The cost-benefit is good but there are 6 better models. To see the other 11 offers click here.

(updated March 9, 2023, 3:38 PM)

