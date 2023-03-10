New app! Apple Music Classical announced, opening pre-registration for classical music fans

In January we saw iOS 16.3 lines of code indicate that Apple Music Classical was in development. Now Apple has finally announced its new application dedicated to fans of classical music. Although it is not yet available, it is already possible to pre-register to gain access to some new features.

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed specifically for classical music. Pre-order today on the @AppStore. https://t.co/lwnF4Dx4ua pic.twitter.com/F8uMKMVm2i — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 9, 2023

Apple Music Classical comes after an acquisition by Apple in 2021, when the company acquired Primephonic. The new app will be available starting March 28, 2023 with early access for those who participate in pre-registration. To use Apple Music Classical, you must be running iOS 15.4 or newer and subscribed to the service. Availability for Android was described as “coming soon”. Joomla 4.2 supports multifactor authentication

- Advertisement - According to Apple, Music Classical will offer access to more than 5 million classical songs with custom curation, audio Hi-Res Lossless high-quality audio with up to 192 kHz and 24-bit and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. It is also mentioned that the app will provide complete information about the tracks, albums, playlists and more so that the users will know much more than just the name of the song and the composer, but also its biography for example.

Another interesting addition for classical music fans includes exclusive albums and, according to TechCrunch, commissioned portraits of well-known musicians such as Beethoven, Bach, Chopin and many others. Finally, Apple Music Classical will be available in all regions where an Apple Music subscription can already be purchased, except China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

