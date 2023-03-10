Discord partners with OpenAI to revolutionize your new experiences with cutting-edge technology

Discord has gone from being an exclusive communication platform for game enthusiasts to being a more heterogeneous platform, covering a wide variety of topics, including topics of a technological nature.

This has allowed Discord to currently have “servers” dedicated to the different capacities offered by generative Artificial Intelligence models, with almost 3 million existing servers, and where the server dedicated to Midjourney, one of the best-known AI models generators of images, is the great reference with its more than 13 million members.



Hence, many users carry out tasks on a daily basis through the use of different generative AIs, being already familiar with them, so the steps that the platform will take in this matter will not imply anything that they do not know.

More AI-based features are coming

And it is that Discord has announced that it is launching publicly and in the testing phase three new experiences based on generative Artificial Intelligence. These are the experiences for the new version of the Clyde bot and the AutoMod moderation tool, as well as the chat summaries feature.

Although there was already a bot called Clyde, next week it will incorporate OpenAI technology to be able to answer questions and have extensive conversations. Discord says that it will be enough to type @Clyde on any server to be able to talk from any channel, where he will even be able to open conversation threads.

And they add:

Clyde is learning interesting and fun new things every day, and we’re excited to continue testing and iterating so that Clyde soon becomes a core part of the Discord experience.

Moderators will also benefit from the new experiences

On the other hand, AutoMod AI is the new version of the AutoMod moderation function, launched last year, which will be powered by OpenAI Artificial Intelligence for the proactive search for content, marking those that violate the rules of participation of the servers. and alerting their human moderators to it.

AutoMod AI becomes available today on a limited number of servers.

And the chat summaries feature will allow you to quickly catch up on topics you haven’t been around for a while or find out about new topics you might be interested in, coming next week on a limited number of servers. .

More information/Image Credit: Discord