Offer alert: POCO M5 for BRL 1,099

Officialized in early September 2022, the POCO M5 arrives as the new intermediate smartphone from the Chinese brand, bringing 4G connectivity and specifications that should meet the demand of users looking for a device for internet browsing, streaming consumption and casual games. This model displays a familiar look including a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display on its front with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate, also featuring a drop notch at the top of the screen to house the selfie camera with 5 MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture.

At the rear, the POCO M5 has a triple set of sensors, the main one being 50 MP followed by a macro lens of 2 MP and depth also with 2 MP. Ahead, the internal hardware is equipped by the MediaTek Helio G99 platform — octa-core up to 2.2 GHz with 6 nm lithography — working with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and options of 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM memory. - Advertisement - Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging and no wireless charger. Other highlights of the device include dual-SIM, P2 port, Dual Band W-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side.

Offer

The POCO M5 was launched in Europe costing from R$ 1,600 in the 4 GB/64 GB version, however, currently the cell phone can be found on the Amazon website for BRL 1,099 in cash with the possibility of paying in installments by credit card in up to 10 installments of BRL 109.90 interest-free with availability in black. Like other offers listed by AllCellularthis may also undergo changes in price and stock without notice from the retailer or responsibility of the site.

Datasheet

