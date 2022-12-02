Intel improves gaming performance by up to 20% with driver updates for Arc GPUs

Intel is optimizing the performance of its “Arc” family graphics cards with updates to its GPU driver. On Wednesday (30), the PCWorld released graphs that show a good evolution in the performance of games using the Arc A770. According to the results of tests on eight different games, the graphics card software was capable of raising your performance by almost 20%, from its official launch in October to the present. The improvements are welcome to gamers who have criticized the Arc GPUs for showing underwhelming power due to a lack of driver optimization.

To ensure consistency in the tests, the games were run on the same platform equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5900 processor and 32 GB of RAM, always in Full HD (1080p) or Quad HD (1440p) resolution and graphics adjusted to the maximum setting. With good winnings in most games — especially in Total War: Troywhich jumped from 91 FPS to 108 FPS —, a peculiar case is the Watch Dogs: Legion, which experienced a slight performance drop from 76 FPS to 72 FPS. It is possible that Intel will fix this bug with future driver updates for Arc GPUs.

It should be added that game developers also play a key role in ensuring the fluidity of their productions on different hardware. One example is the compatibility of your titles with upscalingsuch as AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS, which provide good gains in frames per second.