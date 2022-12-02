Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in real images, Moto X40 with IP68 and S23 more powerful | TC duty

The time has come for you to check out everything that happened in the world of technology in another edition of the TC Plantão. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read it or are looking for a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to stay well informed. In this week’s edition, we will echo the suggestion of a Chinese professor for the country to force the use of local chips in cell phones, in addition to the permanent banning of Huawei in the United States. The TC Planton should also bring the Moto X40 with confirmed IP68 certification, the Galaxy S23 line with more details revealed and the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro in real images. - Advertisement - Want to know more? So come with us!

China may force use of local chips in cell phones

The rise of trade bans against Chinese memory makers is making the Chinese government think about retaliatory measures. Commenting on the matter, Minjiang University professor Cao Haitao suggested that China should oblige local manufacturers of smartphones and other electronics to use 100% Chinese chips. - Advertisement - In the professor’s view, the system should be implemented in the form of quotas, with the first stage starting with 30% of devices using 100% national semiconductors. In addition, in case of non-compliance, manufacturers can be punished and this can be done through the taxation of up to 400% of chips that have technology from the United States. Finally, Cao defends this measure as a way to encourage the local semiconductor market, since Chinese manufacturers can expand the chip companies’ cash and help the country advance in the sector.

US bans Huawei, ZTE and more Chinese companies

The FCC of the United States – a body similar to our Anatel – banned Huawei, ZTE, Kaspersky Lab and other companies in the country. According to the list, nine Chinese companies and one Russian are barred from operating in the country, marketing their products in the US market and signing deals with companies headquartered in the US, such as Google and Qualcomm, for example. The justification here is the same as always: these companies pose a threat to the national security of the United States. Finally, the United States Congress also ordered the complete destruction of all smartphones and mobile network equipment from Huawei and ZTE, making it impossible to reuse the components.

Motorola Moto X40 has confirmed IP68 certification

Motorola released a teaser where it confirms that the future Moto X40 will have IP68 certification. That is, it will be waterproof, something that has excited many users on social networks. In addition, Motorola even compared the X40 to an SUV car, since it will be powerful and resistant. However, the manufacturer insists on keeping the exact launch date of the device a mystery. The only information currently available is that it will have Snapdragon 8 gen 2, 144 Hz OLED screen, 125W fast charging and will be presented by the end of December.

Galaxy S23 line has more details revealed

The new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra have been certified by the FCC in the United States, indicating that the launch is close. In addition, leaked information shows that the line could use a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the result of Samsung’s latest partnership with Qualcomm. The result is that the special chipset will be manufactured by Samsung itself and it will have a maximum clock of 3.36 GHz. That is, it will be slightly faster than the 3.2 GHz of the standard chipset. In addition, sources reinforce the rumor that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main camera. For the well-known Ice Universe, this sensor should deliver more natural images with less noise, in addition to better results in night mode. The 10 MP telephoto camera will also be improved to deliver greater definition in 10 times optical zoom or even in the 100 times digital option. This will all be achieved thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Couriers launch real-time delivery tracking

Correios announced last weekend that it will now be possible to follow the final stage of delivery in real time. The novelty should include the conventional Sedex, Sedex 10, Sedex 12 and Sedex today and it works in a very simple way. When the postman leaves to deliver the order, the recipient will be notified that it is on the delivery route. When the object is close to the destination address, the customer will receive a link to follow the delivery person in real time via a map of the city. According to the state company, the novelty is already working in all capitals and in some larger cities. The other shipping options continue to have traditional tracking via the Correios app or website.

Microsoft won’t stop selling games in favor of Game Pass

Microsoft will not stop selling games in favor of Game Pass. The information was shared by Phil Spencer and is yet another move by Microsoft looking to buy Activision Blizzard. According to the executive, Xbox does not intend to stop selling games that are provided by Game Pass. He says the subscription service is an “interesting” business model for some games and helps diversify player choices. But still, gamers who buy and own games are an essential part of the company’s business. That is, everything follows the way it is and Sony – or the regulators – do not have to worry about a possible restriction of Call Of Duty to Game Pass. It is worth remembering that many developers and even Activision Blizzard are against releasing their games directly on Game Pass, as this is not as profitable as the current model.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro appear in real images