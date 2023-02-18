Offer Alert: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel from R$ 3,599

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel officially arrived in Europe in February with a suggested price of R$ 7,199, but if you had your eye on this smartphone, you can already buy it for a much lower price: BRL 3,599 in cash at Magazine Luiza in the colors Vegeance Red (red) or Blazing Blue (blue).

Credit card installments are also available, in this case the condition is BRL 3,999 in 10 installments of BRL 399.90 without interest on credit cards.