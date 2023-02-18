5G News
Offer Alert: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel from R$ 3,599

Offer Alert: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel from R$ 3,599

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer Alert: Lenovo Legion Phone Duel from R$ 3,599
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel officially arrived in Europe in February with a suggested price of R$ 7,199, but if you had your eye on this smartphone, you can already buy it for a much lower price: BRL 3,599 in cash at Magazine Luiza in the colors Vegeance Red (red) or Blazing Blue (blue).

Credit card installments are also available, in this case the condition is BRL 3,999 in 10 installments of BRL 399.90 without interest on credit cards.

Speaking of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specs, we have Snapdragon 865 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 650 GPU combined with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage. The screen is 6.65-inch AMOLED with 144Hz and Full HD+ resolution with support for HDR10+ and 1ms response time.

The battery is 5,000 mAh divided into two parts to support 45W HyperPower charging.

The camera department is comprised of a 64MP f/1.9 sensor and a 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide and macro hybrid. The front camera is 20MP f/2.2.

Finally, as this is a gamer smartphone, it still has dual stereo speakers, a vibration system with two motors and even ultrasonic triggers on the sides.

Specifications of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel
  • 6.65 inch AMOLED screen
    • Full HD+ resolution
    • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Chipset
    • Processor 1x 3.1 GHz Kryo 585 Prime + 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585
    • Adreno 650 GPU
  • 12 GB of RAM memory
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • Dual rear camera:
    • 64 MP primary sensor (f/1.9)
    • 16 MP ultrawide and macro hybrid secondary sensor (f/2.2)
  • 20 MP front camera (f/2.2)
  • 5,000 mAh battery (2,500 + 2,500)
  • 45W fast charging
  • Android 10 as operating system, under Legion OS interface
Check out our hands-on

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is available from Magazine Luiza for BRL 3,599.

(updated Feb 09, 2023, 3:16 PM)
