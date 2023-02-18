The Last of Us joins the list of series based on video games with the greatest popularity

Gamers used to view adaptations of their favorite games for TV and cinema with trepidation, as in the past, many of these projects turned out to be real disasters, disrespecting the source material and disappointing fans.

Fortunately, this has changed in recent years, with Hollywood treating these productions with much more affection and delivering works that do justice to the games. Recently, we had the debut of the live-action series of The Last of Us, which immediately conquered the public and showed the potential to be even better than the games.

Speaking of The Last of Us, the series has already become one of the most popular video game-based productions of all time, according to a list made by JustWatch.