The Last of Us joins the list of series based on video games with the greatest popularity

Gamers used to view adaptations of their favorite games for TV and cinema with trepidation, as in the past, many of these projects turned out to be real disasters, disrespecting the source material and disappointing fans.
Fortunately, this has changed in recent years, with Hollywood treating these productions with much more affection and delivering works that do justice to the games. Recently, we had the debut of the live-action series of The Last of Us, which immediately conquered the public and showed the potential to be even better than the games.
Speaking of The Last of Us, the series has already become one of the most popular video game-based productions of all time, according to a list made by JustWatch.
JustWatch, a platform that catalogs series and films in streaming and has more than 30 million active users, found out which series and films based on games are most popular among users.
In the list of series, names like Arcane, production based on League of Legends, Halo and The Last of Us are in the top 3, surpassing productions based on Castlevania, Cuphead and Cyberpunk.
- arcane
- Halo
- The Last of Us
- castlevania
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- resident Evil
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
- Carmen San Diego
Already on the list of most popular films, Uncharted: Off the Map leads, followed by Sonic: The Movie and Resident Evil in the top 3.
- Uncharted: Off the Map
- Sonic: The Movie
- resident Evil
- sonic 2: the movie
- tomb Raider
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Mortal Kombat
- Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds
- Rampage: Total Destruction
And you, have you watched all these movies and series based on games? Do you agree with the lists?