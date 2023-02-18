5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleThe Last of Us joins the list of series based on video...

The Last of Us joins the list of series based on video games with the greatest popularity

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
The Last of Us joins the list of series based on video games with the greatest popularity
1676670309 the last of us joins the list of series based.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Gamers used to view adaptations of their favorite games for TV and cinema with trepidation, as in the past, many of these projects turned out to be real disasters, disrespecting the source material and disappointing fans.

Fortunately, this has changed in recent years, with Hollywood treating these productions with much more affection and delivering works that do justice to the games. Recently, we had the debut of the live-action series of The Last of Us, which immediately conquered the public and showed the potential to be even better than the games.

Speaking of The Last of Us, the series has already become one of the most popular video game-based productions of all time, according to a list made by JustWatch.

- Advertisement -

JustWatch, a platform that catalogs series and films in streaming and has more than 30 million active users, found out which series and films based on games are most popular among users.

In the list of series, names like Arcane, production based on League of Legends, Halo and The Last of Us are in the top 3, surpassing productions based on Castlevania, Cuphead and Cyberpunk.

  1. arcane
  2. Halo
  3. The Last of Us
  4. castlevania
  5. Cyberpunk Edgerunners
  6. The Cuphead Show
  7. resident Evil
  8. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
  9. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
  10. Carmen San Diego

Already on the list of most popular films, Uncharted: Off the Map leads, followed by Sonic: The Movie and Resident Evil in the top 3.

  1. Uncharted: Off the Map
  2. Sonic: The Movie
  3. resident Evil
  4. sonic 2: the movie
  5. tomb Raider
  6. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  7. Mortal Kombat
  8. Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds
  9. Rampage: Total Destruction

And you, have you watched all these movies and series based on games? Do you agree with the lists?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Just when you think Biden can’t say ANYTHING dumber he makes GROSS claim about lynching (watch) – twitchy.com

Wonder if Biden’s pal Robert Byrd told him these things about lynching.Seriously.Do our ‘betters’...
Latest news

CNN’s Asha Rangappa Accidentally Exposes Folly of Identity Politics in Embarrassing Twitter Exchange – RedState

One thing that for years has kept Democrat movers and shakers up at night...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.