Microsoft now supports Windows 11 virtualization on Macs with M1 and M2 processors

Microsoft’s change of position regarding the execution of its Windows 11 operating system on Mac computers with M1 and M2 processors in a virtualized way.

From now on, the company authorizes that, through applications such as VMware and Parallels, users of Mac computers with M1 or M2 processors can have virtualized Windows 11 on Arm completely legally.



The virtualization of Windows systems is a practice that has been done for many years so that, in the event that users do not have the applications they need available natively for Mac, they can use virtualized Windows on Mac to make use of those applications. that may only be available for this operating system, something quite common, especially for certain professions.

The problem existed in the fact that, despite the fact that Windows 10 could run almost without problems on computers with an M1 processor when this Arm architecture processor became available, Microsoft even refused to license Windows on Arm except for its range of Surface devices and other specific OEM manufacturers.

According to a Microsoft support page:

Parallels Desktop version 18 is a licensed solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers.

VMware and Parallels celebrate the change in position with their respective official announcements. VMware says in a post that:

With today’s announcement from Microsoft, we’re thrilled to finally be able to move full speed ahead by delivering world-class support for Windows on Mac computers with Apple Silicon.”

For its part, Parallels Alludo now says that with this change in stance, customers now have “assurance that Microsoft has licensed this solution,” even though Parallels 18 has been allowing Windows to run on Arm since last year. Apple Silicon processors.

And this change in stance despite the fact that Microsoft continues to recognize exceptions that cause applications and games to fail to run correctly, recommending running 64-bit Arm applications on Arm-based Windows.

