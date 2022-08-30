Offer Alert: Infinix Hot 11S for BRL 1,249

The Hot 11S was announced in September 2021 with a focus on low price and it is now possible to buy it for an even lower price according to the TechSmart s monitor. Currently, the cell phone is being sold at Casas Bahia for R$ 1,249 with payment in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards, with the black or silver model being offered for this price.

Speaking of specs, the Infinix Hot 11S is equipped with a 6.78-inch 90Hz display with Full HD+ LCD and 180Hz touch sampling. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G88 in line with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The battery is 5,000mAh with 18W charging.

The camera system consists of an 8 MP front sensor and a triple rear sensor with a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth detection and a third sensor with artificial intelligence for scene detection. - Advertisement - Infinix Hot 11S still has stereo sound, 4G support, Android 11 system with XOS 7.6 interface.

Infinix Hot 11S Specifications

6.78-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole, 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz sampling

MediaTek Helio G88 Platform

Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with AI

4G connection, biometric reader on the back and stereo sound

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11 under XOS 7.6 interface

Dimensions: 168.9 x 77 x 8.82 mm

Weight: 205 grams

