“House of the Dragon” Increased Viewership Over Series Debut

HBO confirmed that of the will have a second season before the premiere of its second chapter and he was not wrong. The public received the news in a very good way and demonstrated it in the numbers of the premiere episode this Sunday. Far from being a surprise, the prequel to Game of Thrones It still has a first season to go, but returning to Westeros was something highly anticipated and became the series with the best start in two consecutive weeks.

HOTD premiere titled “Heirs of the Dragon” was HBO’s biggest breakout of all time, more than doubling the viewership of its predecessor’s game of Thrones which was seen by 4.2 million people when it premiered in 2011. Until Friday the numbers indicated that the pilot of the new fiction was seen by 20 million, but the figure was updated to 25 for this Monday.

It has already been confirmed that the series will have a second season. (HBO)

According to Warner Bros Discovery, the audience grew 2% compared to last week, since the first chapter had 10 million viewers and the second got 10.2 million people enjoying “The Rogue Prince”. This is undoubtedly a great endorsement of the renewal of the series.

Of course, to reach the maximum mark of game of Thrones still missing. The season 8 debut got 17.9 million viewers and the second episode of that same season took 10.3 million, very close to the numbers of this week’s episode of House of the Dragon. This could mean that despite the lukewarm ending of the series, the prequel managed to attract the same audience that enjoyed the previous series.

The series has a weekly premiere. (HBO)

The great impact and reception may have surprised even the directors of HBO and WBD: “It was wonderful to see millions of fans of game of Thrones return with us to Westeros last night”, expressed the content director of HBO Y hbo max, CaseyBloys after the series premiere. Fiction has a budget per episode of 20 million dollars, and possibly this was in the company’s plans, but not from the start.

House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we’re thrilled with the positive response from viewers,” added Bloys.

Pictures “House of the Dragon”. (HBO)

This scenario is ideal for HBO, since it not only got the approval of the public, but also regained the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones, since days before the debut of House of the Dragonthe mother series also obtained a high audience for its premiere on the platform in 4K quality.

With these unbeatable data, the continuity of House of the Dragon Possibly it was already sealed, however, they accelerated that confirmation to convert viewers of the first chapter into loyal fans of the series, assuring them that the story will continue beyond season 1.

It is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” (HBO)

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events that were told in game of Thrones and is based on the novel by Martin, Fire&Blood (fire and blood), in which the power plays of the House Targaryen when it was the regent in the Seven Kingdoms are recounted.

The first episode began by presenting the central conflict linked to the arrival to the reign of Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) in a rather random manner. After 9 years of reign he decides that it is time to announce an heir to the throne. The possible candidates are on the one hand his brother, Daemon Targaryen (in the skin of the English actor Matt Smith, whom we met for his role as Prince Philip of Edinburgh in the series of Netflix, TheCrown), and her eldest daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emily Alcock).

House of the Dragon premieres every Sunday night HBO Y hbo max.

