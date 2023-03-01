At Mobile World Congress 2023, ZTE and Leia Inc jointly introduced the nubia Pad 3D, the world’s first 3D-AI tablet.

3D technology has been around the technology industry for many years, but this collaboration between ZTE and Leia takes the 3D experience to a whole new level, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). With the nubia Pad 3D, users can enjoy an incredibly natural 3D experience without glasses. In this article, we are going to discuss the features and benefits of the nubia Pad 3D.

State-of-the-art technology for an immersive 3D experience

- Advertisement -

The nubia Pad 3D features Leia’s 3D light field technology, which uses a powerful AI computing power engine to provide dynamic three-dimensional face tracking and real-time adaptation up to 3D viewing angles. In addition, the tablet uses advanced neural networks and learning algorithms to turn massive 2D content, such as streaming media, games or movies, into unique and immersive 3D visual experiences, all in real time.

A tablet that creates high-quality 3D content

The nubia Pad 3D is not only a 3D player, but also a is a 3D content creator. It adopts the principle of stereoscopic perception of the human eye, and both its front camera and dual rear camera are capable of recording a 3D view of what is in front of them. The 16 MP dual rear camera is dedicated to 3D recording, and the 8 MP dual front camera can be used for 3D video calls, allowing users to create high-quality 3D content. With the creative software it contains, anyone can create 3D visual works through AI.

Wide range of 3D applications



The nubia Pad 3D offers an unprecedented digital experience thanks to its various 3D applications. Users can access a wide range of content, including 3D chat, 3D media streaming, 3D games, 3D theater and other creative content. In addition, the device can be used in other scenarios, such as 3D education with digital demonstrations, 3D medical care, digital museum exhibitions, and other fields. With the ability to perform an augmented reality experience, it’s a game changer.

Powerful Leia content ecosystem

- Advertisement -

Applications on the nubia Pad 3D are powered by the Leia ecosystem, which includes stable diffusion technology from Stability.ai for creating generative 3D art, SDK integrations with Unreal Engine, and more. Nubia and Leia will continue to explore future 3D vision possibilities with ecosystem partners, aiming to offer users even more natural and immersive 3D experiences.

performance and resistance

The nubia Pad 3D incorporates the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, UFS3.1 and LPDDR5 RAM for superior performance. Users can enjoy a 12.4-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display with adaptive dimming, with 2560*1600 resolution and 120Hz intelligent high refresh rate. Additionally, the device comes with symmetrical Dolby surround sound speakers at all four corners and a 9,070mAh battery with a 33W fast charger to provide uninterrupted power.

Design, sales channels and price

The nubia Pad 3D features a lightweight and portable metal body, with a variety of interfaces and a card slot that enhances its ease of use. The device will be available for pre-order in March. Although no official pricing has been announced, the nubia Pad 3D is expected to be priced in line with its innovative technology and high-quality features, so don’t expect anything cheap.

Conclusion

- Advertisement -

The nubia Pad 3D is an impressive breakthrough in 3D reality technology, thanks to its combination of 3D light field and powerful AI computing power engine. However, although this tablet offers an incredibly natural and immersive 3D experience, we cannot help but remember that we have seen similar innovations in the past that have never been widely adopted by the population, such as virtual reality glasses, without going any further. . Only time will tell if the nubia Pad 3D becomes a smash hit or a niche technology for 3D reality enthusiasts. In any case, this tablet is another step towards creating increasingly immersive and exciting digital experiences.