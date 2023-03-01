Peter Pan and Wendy: Disney Plus releases live-action remake trailer

The Peter Pan franchise has been explored in many different ways over the years since JM Barrie first introduced the character in 1902. This week, Disney Plus released the first trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, a new adaptation of the story that serves as a live-action remake of the animation released by Disney in 1953.

In recent years, Disney has invested heavily in live-action remakes of its classic animations and Peter Pan will be the next on the list to win an adaptation of this type. In the plot, we follow the story of a boy who lives in "Neverland", who rescues children who never want to grow up and lives adventures alongside his friends, the "lost boys", and the fairy Tinker Bell, in addition to also facing a pirate crew commanded by the fearsome Captain Hook. It is in the meantime that Peter meets Wendy, a London girl who lives next door to her brothers, Joel and Miguel. Peter convinces Wendy and her siblings to travel with him to Neverland, but it turns out to be a coming-of-age journey for everyone.

The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore") as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord") as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter") as Wendy Darling, Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") as Tinkerbell – with Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show") as Mr. Smee. In addition to Peter Pan and Wendy, Disney is already working on a live-action The Little Mermaid, The Lion King spinoff focused on Mufasa, a sequel to Aladdin, remakes of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Hercules. So, what did you think of the Peter Pan and Wendy trailer?

Peter Pan and Wendy arrives at April 28th on Disney Plus.