The dream of many has half come true, as Tesla has just released its own microphone for karaoke, but only in China. It’s still a while before the secret singers of the west can rock the track. However, it is quite a novelty that we hope will expand soon.

What is the name of the new Tesla accessory?

The karaoke microphone is called TeslaMic. This amazing accessory was announced amidst the release of a Chinese New Year software update, which saw the addition of a karaoke deck called Leishi KTV to the infotainment system.

How does the TeslaMic work?

Via Pixabay

It won’t be too difficult to use, as the TeslaMic automatically connects to your infotainment system. Good news is that this accessory comes in a pack of two, so it will come in handy if you’re on a date or just want to sing. with your best friend in the parking lot.

How much?

The TeslaMic costs around $188, but Tesla store page it is failing to load. You must keep that in mind.

When will the TeslaMic be sold globally?

It is not yet known when it will start to be sold worldwide, so you have to be patient. But if you don’t have it, you can also purchase the official Carpool karaoke microphone, which you can connect to your car’s audio system. And, unfortunately, you will have to find on your own the screen where the lyrics and your clues will be displayed.