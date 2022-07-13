Nothing Phone (1) in the final stages: unlock, reload and “zoom” on philosophy

- Advertisement -

That Nothing you focus a lot on the communicative level by bringing up as much as possible the hype of enthusiasts, the expectation of the company’s first “heavy” product, namely the Phone (1), is quite clear. And it was largely predictable since it was Carl Pei, who had already demonstrated with the first OnePlus how much he managed to be effective in communication.

READER IN DISPLAY AND REVERSE WIRELESS CHARGING FOR PHONE (1)

In the past few hours Nothing has uploaded a video to YouTube in which it offers an overview of the product and the path that led to the device that will be unveiled in a few days, during the Return to instinct event on Tuesday 12 July at 17:00 Italian.

[mb_related_posts1]

For those who do not want to get lost in small talk and prefer to go straight to the point, here in a nutshell what emerged in advance on Nothing Phone (1)thanks to a second shorter video entrusted to the official TikTok channel:

fingerprint reader in display (and it seems pretty quick to unlock)

(and it seems pretty quick to unlock) reverse wireless charging (shown in the video with the collaboration of Nothing Ear (1))

(shown in the video with the collaboration of Nothing Ear (1)) further confirmation of the adoption of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + chip

INTUITIVENESS AND CARE OF DETAILS

Since the quarter-hour story on YouTube, several Nothing teams have told about the gestation of the Phone (1). First the Nothing OS interface, which was approached with the intention of making every aspect consistent with the nature and principles of the brand.

No one in Nothing has ever hidden that they are inspired by Cupertino, not even the number one Carl Pei who actually admitted candidly that he imagined that his start-up would impose itself as the Apple of Android. And one cannot but read one of the Cupertino mantras in the words of Software Product Design: “We are committed to providing the best possible user experience without people having to search for it by playing around with the settings.”.

Simplicity and attention to detail, another key clue that Nothing has clear ideas about who to grow up. Tom Ridley, Experience Design Lead, explained that it has come to Glyph – shown well by MKBHD in the video preview of the last few days – with “the intention to offer a new form of interaction between the telephone and the user”giving “the impression that the sound effects came directly from the LED-glyphs”. Sound effects that were also inspired by a Game Boy that the Sound Designer handled often.

[mb_related_posts2]

In between, Nothing sent a video camera in Chennai where Nothing Phones (1) are assembled and tested: the final test lasts 8 hours during which each component is tested for the last time – Glyph LEDs included – before the units are packed and shipped to the various warehouses, ready for the first meeting with the general public.