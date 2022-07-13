ROG Phone 6 disassembled: atypical construction to optimize temperatures

- Advertisement -

Also thanks to the YouTube channel in Chinese WekiHome, which we told you about yesterday for the Xiaomi 12s Ultra teardown, we can take a closer look at the interiors of the new super gaming phone from ASUS, the ROG Phone 6 (which among other things we have already reviewed). Like Xiaomi’s flagship, the ROG Phone implements rather advanced solutions and refined to keep the hot spirits of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip at bay and make sure it is always able to perform at its best during the most demanding gaming sessions.

The ASUS engineers have chosen to position the components in an atypical way: at the top we find the section dedicated to cameras, then going down we find a battery, then in the center the motherboard with SoC, modem, antennas, controllers and all the rest of the essential system components, then a second battery and finally the smaller card for charging port, scooter, speaker and so on.

Thanks also to layers of graphite and a generously sized vapor chamber, the particular positioning of the chip ensures a more uniform distribution of heat throughout the area of ​​the smartphone. Among other things, in this way the motherboard remains exactly in correspondence with the point where AeroActive Cooler can be installed, the external fan / docking that is part of the official accessories of the device. As for Xiaomi 12s Ultra, here too we find a “3D” motherboard, with two PCBs stacked on top of each other, to save space.

In our tests we found that the complicated system set up by ASUS actually turns out very effective in thermal management – both in gaming and in everyday use, even in a torrid climate like the current one. It requires a little more flex cables than a traditional smartphone, but it’s a fair price for the benefits it brings.

Meanwhile, ASUS has published all the fundamental tools to allow the modder community to start developing custom ROMs, namely the tool for unlocking the bootloader and the kernel source code. They can be found on the ASUS website: HERE for ROG Phone 6 and HERE for Rog Phone 6 Pro.

Recall that ROG Phone 6 is already on sale also in Italy at the official ASUS store. These are the prices:

ROG Phone 6 12/256 for € 1099 – 16/512 for € 1199 AeroActiveCooler 6 included – value € 89.90

ROG Phone 6 Pro 18/512 at € 1399 AeroActiveCooler 6 included – value € 89.90